Spending cuts: 'Govt could halve UIF levy, use surplus for infrastructure etc.'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, senior economist at the research NPO Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies.
The Finance Minister announced huge government spending cuts in his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) two weeks ago (1 November).
While some analysts believe they don't go far enough, there are economists pointing out that the country can't actually afford these cutbacks.
Dr Neva Makgetla firmly believes in what she says is a more innovative solution that won't harm national development. She's a senior economist at economic research NPO Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies (TIPS).
The proposed cuts would slash investment in human capital and social cohesion in a society already riven by deep inequalities, Makgetla writes in an opinion piece for BusinessLIVE.
She also cites the challenges of deteriorating bulk infrastructure and slow economic growth.
Included in the economist's proposal is that the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) levy be cut in half and its surplus used for infrastructure, debt or public employment.
More innovative solutions are possible if we prioritise national development over pacifying creditors and avoiding disruptive changes in government systems.Dr Neva Makgetla, Senior Economist - Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies
As an example, consider the huge unused financial investments held by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and the Compensation Fund. Each has holdings of about R100 billion. These resources could be used far more effectively and sustainably to support communities and producers.Dr Neva Makgetla, Senior Economist - Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies
Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Makgetla on The Money Show.
The thinking here is that there are several funds within government that could be utilised for this purpose she says - the UIF is just one of the largest.
They've built up this big surplus because basically employers and employees pay levies on income up to about R22 000 a year, and it turns out the UIF don't pay out that muchDr Neva Makgetla, Senior Economist - Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies
While she naturally agrees that the UIF exists as a protection mechanism in cases of disaster like the pandemic where people were losing their jobs, at some point the market should compete down the rate Makgetla says.
In fact the UIF Act says that if there's a surplus, it kind of implies this should be paid back to employers who collected on behalf of employees as well as themselves. Really, I think the problem is the levy was set too high... The obvious thing to do would be to cut the levies and then, if government wanted to, it could increase other taxes.Dr Neva Makgetla, Senior Economist - Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies
If you look at it that way, this thing is now a dedicated tax where the money just basically goes into the bank; they use it to buy shares and so on which presumably has some benefit, but there's a very large opportunity cost... especially if we're looking at cutting police, health and education budgets with 3-5% in real terms.Dr Neva Makgetla, Senior Economist - Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies
For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article
Source : Unemployment Insurance Fund
