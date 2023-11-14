Streaming issues? Report here
Markets rally as US inflation falls, but is the optimism premature?

14 November 2023 9:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Interest rates
The Money Show
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
Adrian Saville
Us fed
US inflation

Lower than expected US inflation numbers send a signal that global interest rates may well start dropping in the first quarter of next year.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) rallied on Tuesday, along with other markets around the world, as US consumer price inflation figures came in lower than expected.

Inflation in the US fell to 3.2% in October, the first drop in four months.

The 12 months to the end of September had reflected a 3.7% year on year increase.

Shopping cart, food inflation. Picture: Pixabay.com
Shopping cart, food inflation. Picture: Pixabay.com

Does this signal to the world that inflation IS actually coming under control?

Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from Professor Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital.

The market has responded very enthusiastically to the news because it appears to be as you're suggesting (perhaps the beginning of the middle of the end) of what's been a very difficult and stubborn inflationary period.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

While this is a bright light, the Prof says, in his capacity as a commentating economist his job is to "be depressing".

He proceeds to ask the "big question" that needs to be asked.

That question is - I wonder if this is a false born, just given the size of the monetary stimulus that's been in the economy AND there is still this endeavour to try and achieve the so-called soft landing.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

When it comes to this much-talked about soft landing in terms of inflation, Saville points out that as a defining parameter, it is really the US that has achieved this.

RELATED: Kganyago keeps interest rates unchanged but warns MPC 'stands ready to act'

You'd be hard-pressed to find examples elsewhere, he says.

Europe has has landed hard and it's been landed for quite some time, the UK's been hard-landing or 'hardish', and for some time. Japan's been landed for about 20 years... Many emerging markets have been in on/off territory, so it really is only the US that stands out in terms of the developed markets.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

While there are a couple of emerging markets that stand out as exceptions (e.g. India) it IS remarkable just how resilient and robust the growth story has been in the US, he comments.

Prof. Saville expresses 'a reservation' however, about the way that markets have now been calmed.

It's been by a coupling of base effects that we are comparing to high prices of a year back, which means all else equal, inflation rates are going to look lower... And then you've had some inflationary pressure taken off, especially out of energy prices, so those things have helped.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Both of those reverse out very, very easily... and then you've got inflationary forces... especially wage inflation. If we add that into an economic circumstance that, globally, is increasingly fragile, then I find it hard to see just how the US affects this landing for ever and ever.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Scroll up to listen to Professor Saville's analysis




