Outbreaks of diseases on farms highlight weaknesses in SA's biosecurity system





John Perlman interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa and a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

A recent article in The Conversation suggests that the number of outbreaks of animal diseases in recent months shines a light on the weaknesses in the country's biosecurity system.

According to reports, foot-and-mouth disease in cattle, African swine fever in pigs and avian influenza in poultry have become more frequent.

"The situation remains critical," says Sihlobo, referring to the shortage of eggs and chicken.

He argues that measures to control the spread of diseases in our animal industry are weakening.

These measures include the ability to produce vaccines, the quality of infrastructure to control livestock and the lack of health technicians.

The frequency of recent outbreaks is concerning, adds Sihlobo.

This is not unique to South Africa; this is something we see happening across the world. Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist – Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa

