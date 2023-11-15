Outbreaks of diseases on farms highlight weaknesses in SA's biosecurity system
John Perlman interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa and a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council.
A recent article in The Conversation suggests that the number of outbreaks of animal diseases in recent months shines a light on the weaknesses in the country's biosecurity system.
According to reports, foot-and-mouth disease in cattle, African swine fever in pigs and avian influenza in poultry have become more frequent.
"The situation remains critical," says Sihlobo, referring to the shortage of eggs and chicken.
He argues that measures to control the spread of diseases in our animal industry are weakening.
These measures include the ability to produce vaccines, the quality of infrastructure to control livestock and the lack of health technicians.
The frequency of recent outbreaks is concerning, adds Sihlobo.
RELATED: Bird flu is decimating the market - and it's getting worse
RELATED: Egg-cellent news! Poultry industry ‘well’ on its way to avian flu recovery
This is not unique to South Africa; this is something we see happening across the world.Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist – Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Outbreaks of diseases on farms highlight weaknesses in SA's biosecurity system
Source : Pixabay: Didgeman
More from Local
[WATCH] Thieves ransack SA Rugby offices. Webb Ellis replica trophy safe
The Webb Ellis Cup is safe after SA Rugby’s offices were broken into and ransacked on Monday evening.Read More
'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton
John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool".Read More
Markets rally as US inflation falls, but is the optimism premature?
Lower than expected US inflation numbers send a signal that global interest rates may well start dropping in the first quarter of next year.Read More
Spending cuts: 'Govt could halve UIF levy, use surplus for infrastructure etc.'
Economist Neva Makgetla says government has better options than harsh spending cuts that impact the budgets for police, health and education.Read More
Jobs growth: Number of employed people in SA ticks above pre-COVID level
The official unemployment rate has dropped to 31.9%, according to Stats SA's figures for the third quarter of 2023.Read More
[WATCH] CapeTalk listeners react to pro-Palestine, pro-Israel gatherings in CT
This comes amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine war, which has seen thousands killed and displaced.Read More
Cannabis company hires elderly workers for 'trimming' process
A local cannabis company is hiring senior citizens for a meticulous task.Read More
3 mountain rescuers mugged after completing Lion’s Head rescue
The robbery is the latest in a spate of muggings in the Table Mountain National Park, where more than 20 incidents were reported in the past two months.Read More
How to register to vote
The countdown to South Africa’s 2024 National and Provincial Elections has begun.Read More
More from Business
Markets rally as US inflation falls, but is the optimism premature?
Lower than expected US inflation numbers send a signal that global interest rates may well start dropping in the first quarter of next year.Read More
New book examines OUR role in saving South Africa from itself
Co-author Bronwyn Williams talks about 'Rescuing Our Republic: Radical ideas on how to save South Africa from itself'.Read More
Spending cuts: 'Govt could halve UIF levy, use surplus for infrastructure etc.'
Economist Neva Makgetla says government has better options than harsh spending cuts that impact the budgets for police, health and education.Read More
Jobs growth: Number of employed people in SA ticks above pre-COVID level
The official unemployment rate has dropped to 31.9%, according to Stats SA's figures for the third quarter of 2023.Read More
'Trevor has been generous. We paid him a small fee' - Tourism Business Council
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa (CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA) sets the record straight.Read More
Fairtrade certification doesn't guarantee good labour practice on SA wine farms
Study finds that practices of dependency and paternalism continue on some large-scale commercial wine farms, despite their Fairtrade certification.Read More
SA to launch tax breaks for conservation of threatened species such as rhino
Ordinary citizens who are safeguarding threatened ecosystems or species can deduct expenses related to their conservation work from taxable income.Read More
What does Standard Bank’s blunder say about South Africa's banking system?
The bank's fraud centre mistakenly labelled two proof of payment documents the EFF had sent to AfriForum as “fraudulent”.Read More
Vodacom interim profits impacted by Ethiopia losses but Egypt & SA lifts revenue
The Johannesburg-based telecommunications company's revenue of R72.8 billion was up 35.5%, positively impacted by the acquisition of Vodafone Egypt.Read More