'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton





John Maytham interviews politics writer Carol Paton.

Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected, says Paton in her latest News24 piece.

In the article, she addresses the pressing issue of government excess, the need for political reform in South Africa and wasteful spending by various government agencies and entities.

She says that, by cutting down on the size of the government, less money will be spent on its members and more will be available for other needs.

Paton says that this will come with challenges similarly to 2019 when attempts were made but fell flat.

Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool" and may not be the right individual to make this kind of decision.

Paton agrees, adding that he should take a firm stand against government excess and patronage as it's in the best interest of the country to appoint 'competent' individuals.

People are used to having all of these jobs and positions and opportunities to hand out patronage and to take them away is going to be very, very hard. Carol Paton, Political Writer

