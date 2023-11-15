'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton
John Maytham interviews politics writer Carol Paton.
Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected, says Paton in her latest News24 piece.
In the article, she addresses the pressing issue of government excess, the need for political reform in South Africa and wasteful spending by various government agencies and entities.
She says that, by cutting down on the size of the government, less money will be spent on its members and more will be available for other needs.
Paton says that this will come with challenges similarly to 2019 when attempts were made but fell flat.
Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool" and may not be the right individual to make this kind of decision.
Paton agrees, adding that he should take a firm stand against government excess and patronage as it's in the best interest of the country to appoint 'competent' individuals.
RELATED: Government going broke? Things are BAD says Rise Mzansi founder
People are used to having all of these jobs and positions and opportunities to hand out patronage and to take them away is going to be very, very hard.Carol Paton, Political Writer
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
[WATCH] Thieves ransack SA Rugby offices. Webb Ellis replica trophy safe
The Webb Ellis Cup is safe after SA Rugby’s offices were broken into and ransacked on Monday evening.Read More
Outbreaks of diseases on farms highlight weaknesses in SA's biosecurity system
The frequency of recent outbreaks is concerning.Read More
Markets rally as US inflation falls, but is the optimism premature?
Lower than expected US inflation numbers send a signal that global interest rates may well start dropping in the first quarter of next year.Read More
Spending cuts: 'Govt could halve UIF levy, use surplus for infrastructure etc.'
Economist Neva Makgetla says government has better options than harsh spending cuts that impact the budgets for police, health and education.Read More
Jobs growth: Number of employed people in SA ticks above pre-COVID level
The official unemployment rate has dropped to 31.9%, according to Stats SA's figures for the third quarter of 2023.Read More
[WATCH] CapeTalk listeners react to pro-Palestine, pro-Israel gatherings in CT
This comes amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine war, which has seen thousands killed and displaced.Read More
Cannabis company hires elderly workers for 'trimming' process
A local cannabis company is hiring senior citizens for a meticulous task.Read More
3 mountain rescuers mugged after completing Lion’s Head rescue
The robbery is the latest in a spate of muggings in the Table Mountain National Park, where more than 20 incidents were reported in the past two months.Read More
How to register to vote
The countdown to South Africa’s 2024 National and Provincial Elections has begun.Read More
More from Politics
Celebrities don't shape SA youth's political views, says IEC based on research
The IEC held a briefing on its readiness for this weekend's voter registration and how it intends to get young people to register and vote.Read More
New book examines OUR role in saving South Africa from itself
Co-author Bronwyn Williams talks about 'Rescuing Our Republic: Radical ideas on how to save South Africa from itself'.Read More
2024 Elections: 'We don't know what the parties in front of us stand for'
As we get closer and closer to the 2024 elections, it is hard to know who will win our vote.Read More
How to register to vote
The countdown to South Africa’s 2024 National and Provincial Elections has begun.Read More
Erdogan’s stance on Israel reflects desire to mix politics with realpolitik
Erdogan’s reaction reflects an attempt to strike a balance between domestic politics and realpolitik.Read More
India to Africa to UK: Diasporas don’t influence politics in predictable ways
All we can say for sure is that diasporic identities and identifications are fluid, mobile and creative.Read More
What does Standard Bank’s blunder say about South Africa's banking system?
The bank's fraud centre mistakenly labelled two proof of payment documents the EFF had sent to AfriForum as “fraudulent”.Read More
'The cycle of poverty ends with this generation' – DA WC Leader Tertuis Simmers
Simmers says that his core focus is creating leadership needed for an empowered future.Read More
CT pro-Palestine march: 'We stand for Palestinians' self-determination': Mbalula
Speaking at a Pro-Palestine march in Cape Town on Saturday, the secretary general of the ANC praised the work of the government in putting pressure on the isolation of Israel.Read More
More from Opinion
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business?
'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda GoodallRead More
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians
Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians.Read More
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going?
She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the possibility of a win and give winning the same energy that they gave the POSSIBILITY of winning."Read More
Banks are now charging extra fees for those 'international' purchases
Airbnb, Booking.com, iTunes... More and more of us are using services provided by international companies, and many banks are no longer willing to absorb the extra processing costs.Read More
MANDY WIENER: 'Dr' Matthew Lani farce a symptom of a crippled system
The charges against the fake doctor have been withdrawn due to… insufficient evidence?!Read More
Itching for a holiday road trip? Toyota ad perfect for 'Instagram generation'
A car is something that helps you create memories, and the TV campaign for Toyota's new Urban Cruiser capitalises on that.Read More
4 countries that could be pivotal in the war between Israel and Hamas
If the Israel-Hamas war becomes a regional conflict, these four countries could be pivotal, writes Jessica Genauer.Read More
Should we stop eating meat (or eat less of it) for the good of the planet?
More and more people compellingly argue that going meat-free is essential to mitigate the worst effects of the climate crisis.Read More
How the world might look if animals had legal rights
A world without killing or exploiting animals can be difficult to imagine.Read More