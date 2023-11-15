PowerBall results: Tuesday, 14 November 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 14 November 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 10, 24, 30, 33, 44 PB: 20
PowerBall Plus: 03, 24, 26, 38, 48 PB: 10
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
#DrawResults for 14/11/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 14, 2023
#PowerBall: 10, 24, 30, 33, 44#PowerBall: 20#PowerBallPLUS: 03, 24, 26, 38, 48#PowerBall: 10 pic.twitter.com/tUamMBPlYy
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
