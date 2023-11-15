Streaming issues? Report here
lester-thumbnailjpg lester-thumbnailjpg
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Views and News with Clarence Ford
See full line-up
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Thieves ransack SA Rugby offices. Webb Ellis replica trophy safe The Webb Ellis Cup is safe after SA Rugby’s offices were broken into and ransacked on Monday evening. 15 November 2023 8:29 AM
'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool". 15 November 2023 7:58 AM
Outbreaks of diseases on farms highlight weaknesses in SA's biosecurity system The frequency of recent outbreaks is concerning. 15 November 2023 7:45 AM
View all Local
'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool". 15 November 2023 7:58 AM
Celebrities don't shape SA youth's political views, says IEC based on research The IEC held a briefing on its readiness for this weekend's voter registration and how it intends to get young people to register... 15 November 2023 6:32 AM
New book examines OUR role in saving South Africa from itself Co-author Bronwyn Williams talks about 'Rescuing Our Republic: Radical ideas on how to save South Africa from itself'. 14 November 2023 8:23 PM
View all Politics
Outbreaks of diseases on farms highlight weaknesses in SA's biosecurity system The frequency of recent outbreaks is concerning. 15 November 2023 7:45 AM
Markets rally as US inflation falls, but is the optimism premature? Lower than expected US inflation numbers send a signal that global interest rates may well start dropping in the first quarter of... 14 November 2023 9:51 PM
Spending cuts: 'Govt could halve UIF levy, use surplus for infrastructure etc.' Economist Neva Makgetla says government has better options than harsh spending cuts that impact the budgets for police, health and... 14 November 2023 8:12 PM
View all Business
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 14 November 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won. 15 November 2023 5:38 AM
New book examines OUR role in saving South Africa from itself Co-author Bronwyn Williams talks about 'Rescuing Our Republic: Radical ideas on how to save South Africa from itself'. 14 November 2023 8:23 PM
How to deal with year-end fatigue (because we're all feeling it) We're almost at the finish line, just one last push. 14 November 2023 2:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
‘We worked very hard for this’ – Neo Maema on Sundowns’ AFL victory Mamelodi Sundowns was crowned the AFL Champions on Sunday, 12 November. 14 November 2023 3:19 PM
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. 10 November 2023 5:24 PM
Football legend Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr inducted into the SA Hall of Fame Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr is a former football player, and the founder and chair of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club. 10 November 2023 3:01 PM
View all Sport
To laugh out loud (for real) reserve Tuesday nights for Comedy on Kloof! From Schalk Bezuidenhout to Yaaseen Barnes - you'll get all the vibes and good feels for just R60! 14 November 2023 3:09 PM
On this day in 1992... Bon Jovi's 'Keep The Faith' tops charts Take a stroll down memory lane as we celebrate iconic chart toppers that became #1 hits on this day in history. 14 November 2023 8:10 AM
Gordon Ramsay bakes up baby number 6 at 57 years old! '3 boys, 3 girls…. Done.' Gordon Ramsay 13 November 2023 3:08 PM
View all Entertainment
Erdogan’s stance on Israel reflects desire to mix politics with realpolitik Erdogan’s reaction reflects an attempt to strike a balance between domestic politics and realpolitik. 14 November 2023 12:27 PM
India to Africa to UK: Diasporas don’t influence politics in predictable ways All we can say for sure is that diasporic identities and identifications are fluid, mobile and creative. 14 November 2023 12:12 PM
Delhi’s air quality worsens after Diwali, equal to smoking a pack of cigarettes The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 445, with some places recording readings above 520. 14 November 2023 12:12 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business? 'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda... 9 November 2023 7:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going? She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the poss... 8 November 2023 9:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Celebrities don't shape SA youth's political views, says IEC based on research

15 November 2023 6:32 AM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Independent Electoral Commission
2024 general elections

The IEC held a briefing on its readiness for this weekend's voter registration and how it intends to get young people to register and vote.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says young people aren’t influenced by social media influencers and celebrities.

The commission also noted that young people don’t trust social media as a platform for receiving information.

On Tuesday, the IEC held a briefing on its readiness for this weekend's voter registration and how it intends to get young people to register and vote.

The IEC said registration announcements would be carried on TV, radio, print media and poster advertisements.

ALSO READ:

IEC deputy chief executive Masego Sheburi says the choice of platform is not random, adding that research shows young people are not influenced by so-called social media influencers and celebrities.

"While they may follow and like certain celebrities, they do not necessarily form opinions because of influencers. Therefore, influencers do not shape their thoughts on politics."

He added that the youth doesn’t really trust social media.

“There are revealing findings. Young people tell us they are always on social media, but they do not trust social media as a platform for receiving information.”

The IEC said it’s all systems go for this weekend as it's ready to register millions of South Africans for the 2024 watershed general elections.


This article first appeared on EWN : Celebrities don't shape SA youth's political views, says IEC based on research




15 November 2023 6:32 AM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Independent Electoral Commission
2024 general elections

More from Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's special official funeral at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 16 September 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News

'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton

15 November 2023 7:58 AM

John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rescuing Our Republic by Bronwyn Williams and Ludwig Raal - image supplied

New book examines OUR role in saving South Africa from itself

14 November 2023 8:23 PM

Co-author Bronwyn Williams talks about 'Rescuing Our Republic: Radical ideas on how to save South Africa from itself'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Cindy Archillies/Eyewitness News

2024 Elections: 'We don't know what the parties in front of us stand for'

14 November 2023 3:36 PM

As we get closer and closer to the 2024 elections, it is hard to know who will win our vote.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

How to register to vote

14 November 2023 12:49 PM

The countdown to South Africa’s 2024 National and Provincial Elections has begun.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tayyip Erdogan and The President of Israel, Isaac Herzog / Wikimedia Commons: Haim Zach

Erdogan’s stance on Israel reflects desire to mix politics with realpolitik

14 November 2023 12:27 PM

Erdogan’s reaction reflects an attempt to strike a balance between domestic politics and realpolitik.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former UK home secretary Suella Braverman (left) with prime minister Rishi Sunak. WPA Pool/Pool via The Conversation

India to Africa to UK: Diasporas don’t influence politics in predictable ways

14 November 2023 12:12 PM

All we can say for sure is that diasporic identities and identifications are fluid, mobile and creative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Rowan Jackson/123rf.com

What does Standard Bank’s blunder say about South Africa's banking system?

13 November 2023 7:22 PM

The bank's fraud centre mistakenly labelled two proof of payment documents the EFF had sent to AfriForum as “fraudulent”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Democratic Alliance (DA) elected Tertuis Simmers as its Western Cape leader on 11 November 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Babalo Ndenze

'The cycle of poverty ends with this generation' – DA WC Leader Tertuis Simmers

13 November 2023 2:29 PM

Simmers says that his core focus is creating leadership needed for an empowered future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capetonians gathered in front of the provincial legislature on 11 November 2023 calling for the condemnation and isolation of Israel. Picture: X/@MbalulaFikile

CT pro-Palestine march: 'We stand for Palestinians' self-determination': Mbalula

12 November 2023 11:13 AM

Speaking at a Pro-Palestine march in Cape Town on Saturday, the secretary general of the ANC praised the work of the government in putting pressure on the isolation of Israel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) campus in Bellville. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News

DA calls for swift action following CPUT female stabbing

12 November 2023 8:57 AM

In a video circulating on social media, a man can be seen stabbing the female student in the stomach, while she lay next to a pool of blood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Celebrities don't shape SA youth's political views, says IEC based on research

Politics

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

PP Gcaleka makes call for financial independence of her office

15 November 2023 10:39 AM

DA to conduct parliamentary oversight visit at CPUT student assault scene

15 November 2023 10:29 AM

Firefighters respond to Joburg CBD shop fire

15 November 2023 10:13 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA