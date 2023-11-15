Celebrities don't shape SA youth's political views, says IEC based on research
CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says young people aren’t influenced by social media influencers and celebrities.
The commission also noted that young people don’t trust social media as a platform for receiving information.
On Tuesday, the IEC held a briefing on its readiness for this weekend's voter registration and how it intends to get young people to register and vote.
The IEC said registration announcements would be carried on TV, radio, print media and poster advertisements.
IEC deputy chief executive Masego Sheburi says the choice of platform is not random, adding that research shows young people are not influenced by so-called social media influencers and celebrities.
"While they may follow and like certain celebrities, they do not necessarily form opinions because of influencers. Therefore, influencers do not shape their thoughts on politics."
He added that the youth doesn’t really trust social media.
“There are revealing findings. Young people tell us they are always on social media, but they do not trust social media as a platform for receiving information.”
The IEC said it’s all systems go for this weekend as it's ready to register millions of South Africans for the 2024 watershed general elections.
This article first appeared on EWN : Celebrities don't shape SA youth's political views, says IEC based on research
Source : Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News
