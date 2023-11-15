Streaming issues? Report here
Good Morning Cape Town with Lester Kiewit
[WATCH] Thieves ransack SA Rugby offices. Webb Ellis replica trophy safe

15 November 2023 8:29 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
The Webb Ellis Cup is safe after SA Rugby’s offices were broken into and ransacked on Monday evening.

Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs discuss reports on Tuesday (14 November) that the South African Rugby Union (SARU) House in Plattekloof was broken into late on Monday.

Watch footage shared by Yusuf Abramjee on X:

Before we panic... the Webb Ellis Replica Trophy (and all other trophies) are safe!

A spokesperson for SA Rugby confirmed that the burglars entered the office complex on the ground floor - which includes SARU House and other offices.

It's alleged that five signed jerseys, laptops and whisky were stolen.

An investigation is underway.

As Darren says "Globally, this isn't a good look."

Can't we have anything nice? We win the World Cup, it's the best thing that's happened to us in a long time. Ah, England is going to love this story! It's so embarrassing but unfortunately very on-brand for South Africa.

Darren Simpson, Presenter - Kfm Mornings

Scroll up to watch the video.


This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Thieves ransack SA Rugby offices. Webb Ellis replica trophy safe




