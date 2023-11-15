Uber, Bolt stayaway: 'Let the companies feel the pain we feel'
Lester Kiewit speaks with Siyabonga Hlabisa, Western Cape E-hailing Association Chair.
If you are hoping to call for a ride in the Western Cape in the next couple of days, you are going to run into some trouble.
Uber, Drive-In, and Bolt drivers are turning off their apps and keeping their cars parked as part of a massive protest.
The stayaway started on Tuesday and the drivers will return to work on Friday.
Some of the demands of the drivers are an end to unfair dismissal of drivers, new features on the apps, benefits such as injury compensation and a reduction in high commission taken by companies.
RELATED: 'Stop the exploitation' - calls for Govt to regulate e-hailing services
Companies take up to 25% of what drivers collect per trip; drivers want a reduction down to 15%.
Hlabisa says, with additional fees that drivers have to pay such as taxes and fees, they lose roughly 35%.
Drivers are really struggling… but these companies are being so stubborn.Siyabonga Hlabisa, Western Cape E-hailing Association chair
They are also calling on the e-hailing companies to address the safety concerns of drivers.
RELATED: E-Hailing Association: 'There must be a common motive for the ongoing attacks'
Drivers are saying let us stay away so they feel the pain that we feel.Siyabonga Hlabisa, Western Cape E-hailing Association chair
Listen to the interview for more.
