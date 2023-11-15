Google Maps scraps dangerous routes near Cape Town International

Streaming issues? Report here
show-cardjpg show-cardjpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NGO displeased with CoCT plans to remedy traffic along M3: 'We can't afford it' "City’s taxpayers money deserve better. Induce demand is very clear," says Young Urbanists. 15 November 2023 12:18 PM
Extreme heat expected in Northern and Western Cape Residents of the Western Cape and Northern Cape have been warned to brace for extreme heat in the coming days. 15 November 2023 10:38 AM
Uber, Bolt stayaway: 'Let the companies feel the pain we feel' E-hailing drivers in the Western Cape are embarking on a three-day strike. 15 November 2023 9:28 AM
View all Local
'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool". 15 November 2023 7:58 AM
Celebrities don't shape SA youth's political views, says IEC based on research The IEC held a briefing on its readiness for this weekend's voter registration and how it intends to get young people to register... 15 November 2023 6:32 AM
New book examines OUR role in saving South Africa from itself Co-author Bronwyn Williams talks about 'Rescuing Our Republic: Radical ideas on how to save South Africa from itself'. 14 November 2023 8:23 PM
View all Politics
Should South Africans get paid early (since BLACK FRIDAY falls on 24 November)? OneDayOnly.co.za put up a tongue-in-cheek petition for an early payday to take to bosses. 15 November 2023 12:04 PM
Outbreaks of diseases on farms highlight weaknesses in SA's biosecurity system The frequency of recent outbreaks is concerning. 15 November 2023 7:45 AM
Markets rally as US inflation falls, but is the optimism premature? Lower than expected US inflation numbers send a signal that global interest rates may well start dropping in the first quarter of... 14 November 2023 9:51 PM
View all Business
Study proves cats have CATtitude with 276 "complex" facial expressions! Cat lovers, a study proves what you've always wondered... your domesticated cat babies can communicate with other cats! 15 November 2023 12:31 PM
[WATCH] 'My mommy said, NO!' Child refuses to take sweets from dad LOL! It's clear who the disciplinarian is in this household. 15 November 2023 12:18 PM
Car customisations: ‘We are modifying our cars, NOT breaking them’ The car customisation culture in South Africa has been around for decades. 15 November 2023 12:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Thieves ransack SA Rugby offices. Webb Ellis replica trophy safe The Webb Ellis Cup is safe after SA Rugby’s offices were broken into and ransacked on Monday evening. 15 November 2023 9:38 AM
‘We worked very hard for this’ – Neo Maema on Sundowns’ AFL victory Mamelodi Sundowns was crowned the AFL Champions on Sunday, 12 November. 14 November 2023 3:19 PM
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. 10 November 2023 5:24 PM
View all Sport
'You’re finally free.' Matt LeBlanc (Joey) says goodbye to friend, Matthew Perry Matt LeBlanc said goodbye to his 'friend' Matthew Perry in his latest Instagram post. 15 November 2023 10:58 AM
DStv launches community channel 'One Freestate TV' The channel will have several Sesotho and English offerings. 15 November 2023 9:37 AM
Will Smith denies having had sex with Duane Martin. Considers legal action "I caught Will Smith having sex with actor Duane Martin," claims Brother Bilaal in an interview with Tasha K. 15 November 2023 8:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Israel launches raid on Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza The IDF is raiding the largest hospital in Gaza, looking for Hamas militants who it says are occupying the facility. 15 November 2023 11:19 AM
Buffalo Soldier mutiny convictions overturned after 106 years The United States army has overturned the convictions of 110 black soldiers involved in the 1917 Houston riots. 15 November 2023 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Israeli families embark on 5-day march to demand release of hostages Families of Israeli hostages in Gaza are holding a vigil and peace march for their loved ones. 15 November 2023 9:44 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool". 15 November 2023 7:58 AM
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business? 'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda... 9 November 2023 7:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Google Maps scraps dangerous routes near Cape Town International

15 November 2023 10:00 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Google Maps
John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Prof Alistair Mokoena (Country Director for Google South Africa) explains how this decision will help keep people safe.

John Maytham speaks to Professor Alistair Mokoena (Country Director for Google South Africa) about the decision to eliminate routes through Airport Approach Road.

Listen below.

Google and South Africa's Tourism Ministry have agreed to promote the country as a safe tourist destination.

To "help people avert danger", the route directing people through Airport Approach Road on Google Maps will be replaced with safer alternative routes.

Those who live in or are familiar with Cape Town know certain places are not safe to go.

However, when you are a tourist who has just arrived at the airport you have no way of knowing that you are being led down a dangerous path.

Earlier this year, a couple from Los Angeles were robbed at gunpoint after being directed into a violent area by Google, and another American tourist was shot along the Airport Approach route, so "safety is becoming a real issue", says Mokoena.

RELATED: Crime against tourists a growing problem: 'It is getting a lot more violent'

Mokoena says that the decision to scrap Airport Approach Road from Google Maps was based on research and data.

Our main aim is to help people avert danger so we'll re-route people in a direction that won't take them through one area that shows high rates of violence and criminal attacks based on our data.

Alistair Mokoena, Professor - Country Director for Google South Africa

This is us trying to come to the party to help. There are 58 other crime hot spots in the area that Google Maps will also look at safeguarding long-term.

Alistair Mokoena, Professor - Country Director for Google South Africa

Mokoena adds that Google Maps is not in the business of telling people where to go and where not to go.

All we do is connect people from point A to point B... give you the quickest route with the least carbon emissions which is also a new addition to the app but we also have the responsibility to offer safe routes.

Alistair Mokoena, Professor - Country Director for Google South Africa

Scroll up to listen to the conversation.




15 November 2023 10:00 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Google Maps
John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

More from Lifestyle

© lufimorgan/123rf.com

Study proves cats have CATtitude with 276 "complex" facial expressions!

15 November 2023 12:31 PM

Cat lovers, a study proves what you've always wondered... your domesticated cat babies can communicate with other cats!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @adorbkids/tiktokk Screenshot

[WATCH] 'My mommy said, NO!' Child refuses to take sweets from dad

15 November 2023 12:18 PM

LOL! It's clear who the disciplinarian is in this household.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Unsplash/wavy

Car customisations: ‘We are modifying our cars, NOT breaking them’

15 November 2023 12:10 PM

The car customisation culture in South Africa has been around for decades.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from OneDayOnly.co.za Instagram

Should South Africans get paid early (since BLACK FRIDAY falls on 24 November)?

15 November 2023 12:04 PM

OneDayOnly.co.za put up a tongue-in-cheek petition for an early payday to take to bosses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: kie-ker from Pixabay

Thinking of installing a wind turbine at home? Read this first...

15 November 2023 11:26 AM

While they are a great way to harness natural wind energy to be converted into electricity for domestic use, it's not feasible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 14 November 2023

15 November 2023 5:38 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rescuing Our Republic by Bronwyn Williams and Ludwig Raal - image supplied

New book examines OUR role in saving South Africa from itself

14 November 2023 8:23 PM

Co-author Bronwyn Williams talks about 'Rescuing Our Republic: Radical ideas on how to save South Africa from itself'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fatigue, burn out, exhaustion /Pexels: Karolina Grabowska

How to deal with year-end fatigue (because we're all feeling it)

14 November 2023 2:59 PM

We're almost at the finish line, just one last push.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Genetic testing is becoming more popular. Here’s why…

14 November 2023 2:52 PM

Medical Director, Dr Yvonne Holt breaks down the genius behind genetic testing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Bad food choices: clearer labels will help South Africans pick healthier options

14 November 2023 12:56 PM

South Africa has been looking for better labelling systems which will help consumers understand whether a product is unhealthy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Thieves ransack SA Rugby offices. Webb Ellis replica trophy safe

Sport

Will Smith denies having had sex with Duane Martin. Considers legal action

Entertainment

Uber, Bolt stayaway: 'Let the companies feel the pain we feel'

Local

EWN Highlights

Firefighters contain Joburg CBD multiple-shop fire

15 November 2023 2:32 PM

Pressure mounting on CoCT to address housing crisis in Dunoon and other areas

15 November 2023 2:14 PM

NUM terminates closed shop agreement at Gold One Modder East mine

15 November 2023 1:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA