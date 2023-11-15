Google Maps scraps dangerous routes near Cape Town International
John Maytham speaks to Professor Alistair Mokoena (Country Director for Google South Africa) about the decision to eliminate routes through Airport Approach Road.
Listen below.
Google and South Africa's Tourism Ministry have agreed to promote the country as a safe tourist destination.
To "help people avert danger", the route directing people through Airport Approach Road on Google Maps will be replaced with safer alternative routes.
Those who live in or are familiar with Cape Town know certain places are not safe to go.
However, when you are a tourist who has just arrived at the airport you have no way of knowing that you are being led down a dangerous path.
Earlier this year, a couple from Los Angeles were robbed at gunpoint after being directed into a violent area by Google, and another American tourist was shot along the Airport Approach route, so "safety is becoming a real issue", says Mokoena.
RELATED: Crime against tourists a growing problem: 'It is getting a lot more violent'
Mokoena says that the decision to scrap Airport Approach Road from Google Maps was based on research and data.
Our main aim is to help people avert danger so we'll re-route people in a direction that won't take them through one area that shows high rates of violence and criminal attacks based on our data.Alistair Mokoena, Professor - Country Director for Google South Africa
This is us trying to come to the party to help. There are 58 other crime hot spots in the area that Google Maps will also look at safeguarding long-term.Alistair Mokoena, Professor - Country Director for Google South Africa
Mokoena adds that Google Maps is not in the business of telling people where to go and where not to go.
All we do is connect people from point A to point B... give you the quickest route with the least carbon emissions which is also a new addition to the app but we also have the responsibility to offer safe routes.Alistair Mokoena, Professor - Country Director for Google South Africa
Scroll up to listen to the conversation.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/person-using-google-maps-application-through-black-android-smartphone-35969/
More from Lifestyle
Study proves cats have CATtitude with 276 "complex" facial expressions!
Cat lovers, a study proves what you've always wondered... your domesticated cat babies can communicate with other cats!Read More
[WATCH] 'My mommy said, NO!' Child refuses to take sweets from dad
LOL! It's clear who the disciplinarian is in this household.Read More
Car customisations: ‘We are modifying our cars, NOT breaking them’
The car customisation culture in South Africa has been around for decades.Read More
Should South Africans get paid early (since BLACK FRIDAY falls on 24 November)?
OneDayOnly.co.za put up a tongue-in-cheek petition for an early payday to take to bosses.Read More
Thinking of installing a wind turbine at home? Read this first...
While they are a great way to harness natural wind energy to be converted into electricity for domestic use, it's not feasible.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
New book examines OUR role in saving South Africa from itself
Co-author Bronwyn Williams talks about 'Rescuing Our Republic: Radical ideas on how to save South Africa from itself'.Read More
How to deal with year-end fatigue (because we're all feeling it)
We're almost at the finish line, just one last push.Read More
Genetic testing is becoming more popular. Here’s why…
Medical Director, Dr Yvonne Holt breaks down the genius behind genetic testing.Read More