Google Maps scraps dangerous routes near Cape Town International





John Maytham speaks to Professor Alistair Mokoena (Country Director for Google South Africa) about the decision to eliminate routes through Airport Approach Road.

Listen below.

Google and South Africa's Tourism Ministry have agreed to promote the country as a safe tourist destination.

To "help people avert danger", the route directing people through Airport Approach Road on Google Maps will be replaced with safer alternative routes.

Those who live in or are familiar with Cape Town know certain places are not safe to go.

However, when you are a tourist who has just arrived at the airport you have no way of knowing that you are being led down a dangerous path.

Earlier this year, a couple from Los Angeles were robbed at gunpoint after being directed into a violent area by Google, and another American tourist was shot along the Airport Approach route, so "safety is becoming a real issue", says Mokoena.

RELATED: Crime against tourists a growing problem: 'It is getting a lot more violent'

Mokoena says that the decision to scrap Airport Approach Road from Google Maps was based on research and data.

Our main aim is to help people avert danger so we'll re-route people in a direction that won't take them through one area that shows high rates of violence and criminal attacks based on our data. Alistair Mokoena, Professor - Country Director for Google South Africa

This is us trying to come to the party to help. There are 58 other crime hot spots in the area that Google Maps will also look at safeguarding long-term. Alistair Mokoena, Professor - Country Director for Google South Africa

Mokoena adds that Google Maps is not in the business of telling people where to go and where not to go.

All we do is connect people from point A to point B... give you the quickest route with the least carbon emissions which is also a new addition to the app but we also have the responsibility to offer safe routes. Alistair Mokoena, Professor - Country Director for Google South Africa

Scroll up to listen to the conversation.