DStv launches community channel 'One Freestate TV'
MultiChoice is bringing another community television channel to DStv.
From 10am on 16 November, viewers can tune into One Freestate TV across its Premium, Compact+, Compact, Family, Access, and EasyView packages.
The channel will have several Sesotho and English offerings with a focus on local culture and entertainment from the Free State.
MultiChoice Group’s head of general entertainment channels, Georginah Machiridza, believes the addition of another community channel will play an important role in actively disseminating information at a local scale.
"We are excited to have One Freestate TV added to our platform, expanding our local representation in the form of content from our regions within the country and delivered in local languages."
He adds that the vision for One Freestate TV is to “become the essential source of content that brings distinctive and diverse talent and create job opportunities to the community”.
This article first appeared on 947 : DStv launches community channel 'One Freestate TV'
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?search=dstv&title=Special:MediaSearch&go=Go&type=image
More from Entertainment
'You’re finally free.' Matt LeBlanc (Joey) says goodbye to friend, Matthew Perry
Matt LeBlanc said goodbye to his 'friend' Matthew Perry in his latest Instagram post.Read More
Will Smith denies having had sex with Duane Martin. Considers legal action
"I caught Will Smith having sex with actor Duane Martin," claims Brother Bilaal in an interview with Tasha K.Read More
To laugh out loud (for real) reserve Tuesday nights for Comedy on Kloof!
From Schalk Bezuidenhout to Yaaseen Barnes - you'll get all the vibes and good feels for just R60!Read More
On this day in 1992... Bon Jovi's 'Keep The Faith' tops charts
Take a stroll down memory lane as we celebrate iconic chart toppers that became #1 hits on this day in history.Read More
Gordon Ramsay bakes up baby number 6 at 57 years old!
'3 boys, 3 girls…. Done.' Gordon RamsayRead More
Frank Ocean teases new music after almost four years
Frank Ocean teased a new song on Instagram recently and all we can say is - we're ready!Read More
Tyla and Musa Keys nominated for Grammy Awards
Both musicians are nominated in the category, 'Best African Music Performance'.Read More
[WATCH] Was Trevor Noah's R33 million deal to promote SA worth it? You decide...
The ad has been praised by critics and viewers alike, being described as a "funny, insightful, and thought-provoking ad."Read More
Spend #AnHourWith South African actor Shamilla Miller on CapeTalk this Sunday!
Every Sunday, for just one hour, we hand over the keys to our music playlist to a South African personality.Read More