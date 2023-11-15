Buffalo Soldier mutiny convictions overturned after 106 years





Adam Gilchrist joins Ray White for the World View (Skip to 01:33).

110 Buffalo soldiers were charged with mutiny, and 19 were executed, at a Houston Military camp more than 100 years ago.

They were one of the four all black regiments in the American army at the start of the 20th century. Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

There was a series of riots in Houston Texas amid racial tensions, which the Buffalo soldier regiment was blamed for.

Gilchrist says they were dishonourably discharged without any fair trial.

At a ceremony to posthumously honour these soldiers, the United States Army announced the reversal of these charges.

According to the New York Times, they found that the rulings were “fundamentally unfair” and based on racism towards the soldiers.

FILE: Buffalo soldiers of the 25th Infantry, some wearing buffalo robes, Ft. Keogh, Montana, in 1890. Picture: Gladstone Collection of African American Photographs, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

I don’t really get why it has taken 106 years. Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

