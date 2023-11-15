Buffalo Soldier mutiny convictions overturned after 106 years
Adam Gilchrist joins Ray White for the World View (Skip to 01:33).
110 Buffalo soldiers were charged with mutiny, and 19 were executed, at a Houston Military camp more than 100 years ago.
They were one of the four all black regiments in the American army at the start of the 20th century.Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent
There was a series of riots in Houston Texas amid racial tensions, which the Buffalo soldier regiment was blamed for.
Gilchrist says they were dishonourably discharged without any fair trial.
At a ceremony to posthumously honour these soldiers, the United States Army announced the reversal of these charges.
According to the New York Times, they found that the rulings were “fundamentally unfair” and based on racism towards the soldiers.
I don’t really get why it has taken 106 years.Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Buffalo Soldier mutiny convictions overturned after 106 years
Source : Gladstone Collection of African American Photographs, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
