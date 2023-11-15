Buffalo Soldier mutiny convictions overturned after 106 years

Streaming issues? Report here
show-cardjpg show-cardjpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NGO displeased with CoCT plans to remedy traffic along M3: 'We can't afford it' "City’s taxpayers money deserve better. Induce demand is very clear," says Young Urbanists. 15 November 2023 12:18 PM
Extreme heat expected in Northern and Western Cape Residents of the Western Cape and Northern Cape have been warned to brace for extreme heat in the coming days. 15 November 2023 10:38 AM
Uber, Bolt stayaway: 'Let the companies feel the pain we feel' E-hailing drivers in the Western Cape are embarking on a three-day strike. 15 November 2023 9:28 AM
View all Local
'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool". 15 November 2023 7:58 AM
Celebrities don't shape SA youth's political views, says IEC based on research The IEC held a briefing on its readiness for this weekend's voter registration and how it intends to get young people to register... 15 November 2023 6:32 AM
New book examines OUR role in saving South Africa from itself Co-author Bronwyn Williams talks about 'Rescuing Our Republic: Radical ideas on how to save South Africa from itself'. 14 November 2023 8:23 PM
View all Politics
Should South Africans get paid early (since BLACK FRIDAY falls on 24 November)? OneDayOnly.co.za put up a tongue-in-cheek petition for an early payday to take to bosses. 15 November 2023 12:04 PM
Outbreaks of diseases on farms highlight weaknesses in SA's biosecurity system The frequency of recent outbreaks is concerning. 15 November 2023 7:45 AM
Markets rally as US inflation falls, but is the optimism premature? Lower than expected US inflation numbers send a signal that global interest rates may well start dropping in the first quarter of... 14 November 2023 9:51 PM
View all Business
Study proves cats have CATtitude with 276 "complex" facial expressions! Cat lovers, a study proves what you've always wondered... your domesticated cat babies can communicate with other cats! 15 November 2023 12:31 PM
[WATCH] 'My mommy said, NO!' Child refuses to take sweets from dad LOL! It's clear who the disciplinarian is in this household. 15 November 2023 12:18 PM
Car customisations: ‘We are modifying our cars, NOT breaking them’ The car customisation culture in South Africa has been around for decades. 15 November 2023 12:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Thieves ransack SA Rugby offices. Webb Ellis replica trophy safe The Webb Ellis Cup is safe after SA Rugby’s offices were broken into and ransacked on Monday evening. 15 November 2023 9:38 AM
‘We worked very hard for this’ – Neo Maema on Sundowns’ AFL victory Mamelodi Sundowns was crowned the AFL Champions on Sunday, 12 November. 14 November 2023 3:19 PM
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. 10 November 2023 5:24 PM
View all Sport
'You’re finally free.' Matt LeBlanc (Joey) says goodbye to friend, Matthew Perry Matt LeBlanc said goodbye to his 'friend' Matthew Perry in his latest Instagram post. 15 November 2023 10:58 AM
DStv launches community channel 'One Freestate TV' The channel will have several Sesotho and English offerings. 15 November 2023 9:37 AM
Will Smith denies having had sex with Duane Martin. Considers legal action "I caught Will Smith having sex with actor Duane Martin," claims Brother Bilaal in an interview with Tasha K. 15 November 2023 8:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Israel launches raid on Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza The IDF is raiding the largest hospital in Gaza, looking for Hamas militants who it says are occupying the facility. 15 November 2023 11:19 AM
Buffalo Soldier mutiny convictions overturned after 106 years The United States army has overturned the convictions of 110 black soldiers involved in the 1917 Houston riots. 15 November 2023 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Israeli families embark on 5-day march to demand release of hostages Families of Israeli hostages in Gaza are holding a vigil and peace march for their loved ones. 15 November 2023 9:44 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool". 15 November 2023 7:58 AM
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business? 'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda... 9 November 2023 7:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Buffalo Soldier mutiny convictions overturned after 106 years

15 November 2023 10:23 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
US military

The United States army has overturned the convictions of 110 black soldiers involved in the 1917 Houston riots.

Adam Gilchrist joins Ray White for the World View (Skip to 01:33).

110 Buffalo soldiers were charged with mutiny, and 19 were executed, at a Houston Military camp more than 100 years ago.

They were one of the four all black regiments in the American army at the start of the 20th century.

Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

There was a series of riots in Houston Texas amid racial tensions, which the Buffalo soldier regiment was blamed for.

RELATED: New app rates companies on how they treat black people

Gilchrist says they were dishonourably discharged without any fair trial.

At a ceremony to posthumously honour these soldiers, the United States Army announced the reversal of these charges.

According to the New York Times, they found that the rulings were “fundamentally unfair” and based on racism towards the soldiers.

FILE: Buffalo soldiers of the 25th Infantry, some wearing buffalo robes, Ft. Keogh, Montana, in 1890. Picture: Gladstone Collection of African American Photographs, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
FILE: Buffalo soldiers of the 25th Infantry, some wearing buffalo robes, Ft. Keogh, Montana, in 1890. Picture: Gladstone Collection of African American Photographs, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

I don’t really get why it has taken 106 years.

Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Buffalo Soldier mutiny convictions overturned after 106 years




15 November 2023 10:23 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
US military

More from World

Gaza / Pixabay: hosnysalah

Israel launches raid on Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza

15 November 2023 11:19 AM

The IDF is raiding the largest hospital in Gaza, looking for Hamas militants who it says are occupying the facility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: RON ROV via pexels

[WATCH] Israeli families embark on 5-day march to demand release of hostages

15 November 2023 9:44 AM

Families of Israeli hostages in Gaza are holding a vigil and peace march for their loved ones.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shopping cart, food inflation. Picture: Pixabay.com

Markets rally as US inflation falls, but is the optimism premature?

14 November 2023 9:51 PM

Lower than expected US inflation numbers send a signal that global interest rates may well start dropping in the first quarter of next year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tayyip Erdogan and The President of Israel, Isaac Herzog / Wikimedia Commons: Haim Zach

Erdogan’s stance on Israel reflects desire to mix politics with realpolitik

14 November 2023 12:27 PM

Erdogan’s reaction reflects an attempt to strike a balance between domestic politics and realpolitik.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former UK home secretary Suella Braverman (left) with prime minister Rishi Sunak. WPA Pool/Pool via The Conversation

India to Africa to UK: Diasporas don’t influence politics in predictable ways

14 November 2023 12:12 PM

All we can say for sure is that diasporic identities and identifications are fluid, mobile and creative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Unsplash/suraj09 (cropped)

Delhi’s air quality worsens after Diwali, equal to smoking a pack of cigarettes

14 November 2023 12:12 PM

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 445, with some places recording readings above 520.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Xi Jinping, President of the Peoples Republic of China @ palinchak/123rf.com

China's male leaders want women to stay home and have babies

14 November 2023 11:57 AM

China’s President Xi Jinping envisions a future for his country in which women don't work, but stay home to have children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Gylfi Gylfason via Pixabay

Undersea volcano creates new Island: ‘whether it lasts is up to the ocean’

13 November 2023 1:01 PM

Japan has gained a small new island after the eruption of an undersea volcano.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

'A lot of coverage on Israel-Hamas lacks maturity & introspection’ – Journalist

10 November 2023 2:29 PM

The war in the middle east has been dominating news cycles, but how it is covered is rarely free from bias.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Protest for peace in Gaza / Wikimedia Commons: Byron Wu

Gaza siege: International reaction exposes rift between West and Global South

10 November 2023 11:45 AM

The question is: If the Global South is speaking this way on the issue, is the West listening?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Thieves ransack SA Rugby offices. Webb Ellis replica trophy safe

Sport

Will Smith denies having had sex with Duane Martin. Considers legal action

Entertainment

Uber, Bolt stayaway: 'Let the companies feel the pain we feel'

Local

EWN Highlights

Firefighters contain Joburg CBD multiple-shop fire

15 November 2023 2:32 PM

Pressure mounting on CoCT to address housing crisis in Dunoon and other areas

15 November 2023 2:14 PM

NUM terminates closed shop agreement at Gold One Modder East mine

15 November 2023 1:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA