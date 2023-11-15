Extreme heat expected in Northern and Western Cape
Temperatures are expected to soar up to 43 degrees in some areas in these provinces.
The South African Weather Service has warned that these neighbouring provinces can expect very uncomfortable weather conditions.
In addition to this, there are high fire danger warnings for Khai-Ma Municipality in the Northern Cape, Matzikama, Cederberg and Berg River municipalities in the Western Cape and over the Dawid Kruiper Municipality in the Northern Cape.
Northern Cape Today 's Weather overview: 15.11.2023 pic.twitter.com/cG5gx53Nez' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 15, 2023
Western Cape Today 's Weather overview: 15.11.2023 pic.twitter.com/QKAvFRf7G3' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 15, 2023
Residents in these areas should be sure they keep cool where possible, wear light clothing, and stay well hydrated to avoid the impact of the extreme heat.
Keeping your feet and neck cool can help you regulate your temperature and cope with extreme heat.
In addition to this, when going out, ensure you wear a hat and use sunscreen to avoid getting burnt.
