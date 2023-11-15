Israel launches raid on Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza





Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories that are trending online.

The Al-Shifa Hospital is the largest one in Gaza and the most recent target in the ongoing war.

Israel believes that Hamas militants are using the hospital as grounds for operations.

Hamas and hospital officials, however, dispute the claim.

RELATED: Hamas using hospitals as command centres? No proof says aid doctor on the ground

To me, that is just not an acceptable way to be carrying out whatever this war against Hamas is. Barbara Friedman

The Health Ministry of Gaza says that roughly 2500 people are in the hospital, including 600 wounded people, 36 neonates, and several displaced people using the hospital for shelter.

RELATED: Ministry of Health declares total collapse of health system in Gaza hospitals

According to Friedman, there are reports that IDF members are going through the hospital, armed, and checking the rooms.

Can you imagine being in that hospital and having to deal with that military presence? Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor

Gaza / Pixabay: hosnysalah

Demonstrations are taking place outside of the White House in Washington DC to protest the storming of the hospital.

