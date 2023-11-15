Streaming issues? Report here
show-cardjpg show-cardjpg
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Lunch with Pippa Hudson
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NGO displeased with CoCT plans to remedy traffic along M3: 'We can't afford it' "City’s taxpayers money deserve better. Induce demand is very clear," says Young Urbanists. 15 November 2023 12:18 PM
Extreme heat expected in Northern and Western Cape Residents of the Western Cape and Northern Cape have been warned to brace for extreme heat in the coming days. 15 November 2023 10:38 AM
Uber, Bolt stayaway: 'Let the companies feel the pain we feel' E-hailing drivers in the Western Cape are embarking on a three-day strike. 15 November 2023 9:28 AM
View all Local
'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool". 15 November 2023 7:58 AM
Celebrities don't shape SA youth's political views, says IEC based on research The IEC held a briefing on its readiness for this weekend's voter registration and how it intends to get young people to register... 15 November 2023 6:32 AM
New book examines OUR role in saving South Africa from itself Co-author Bronwyn Williams talks about 'Rescuing Our Republic: Radical ideas on how to save South Africa from itself'. 14 November 2023 8:23 PM
View all Politics
Should South Africans get paid early (since BLACK FRIDAY falls on 24 November)? OneDayOnly.co.za put up a tongue-in-cheek petition for an early payday to take to bosses. 15 November 2023 12:04 PM
Outbreaks of diseases on farms highlight weaknesses in SA's biosecurity system The frequency of recent outbreaks is concerning. 15 November 2023 7:45 AM
Markets rally as US inflation falls, but is the optimism premature? Lower than expected US inflation numbers send a signal that global interest rates may well start dropping in the first quarter of... 14 November 2023 9:51 PM
View all Business
Study proves cats have CATtitude with 276 "complex" facial expressions! Cat lovers, a study proves what you've always wondered... your domesticated cat babies can communicate with other cats! 15 November 2023 12:31 PM
[WATCH] 'My mommy said, NO!' Child refuses to take sweets from dad LOL! It's clear who the disciplinarian is in this household. 15 November 2023 12:18 PM
Car customisations: ‘We are modifying our cars, NOT breaking them’ The car customisation culture in South Africa has been around for decades. 15 November 2023 12:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Thieves ransack SA Rugby offices. Webb Ellis replica trophy safe The Webb Ellis Cup is safe after SA Rugby’s offices were broken into and ransacked on Monday evening. 15 November 2023 9:38 AM
‘We worked very hard for this’ – Neo Maema on Sundowns’ AFL victory Mamelodi Sundowns was crowned the AFL Champions on Sunday, 12 November. 14 November 2023 3:19 PM
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. 10 November 2023 5:24 PM
View all Sport
'You’re finally free.' Matt LeBlanc (Joey) says goodbye to friend, Matthew Perry Matt LeBlanc said goodbye to his 'friend' Matthew Perry in his latest Instagram post. 15 November 2023 10:58 AM
DStv launches community channel 'One Freestate TV' The channel will have several Sesotho and English offerings. 15 November 2023 9:37 AM
Will Smith denies having had sex with Duane Martin. Considers legal action "I caught Will Smith having sex with actor Duane Martin," claims Brother Bilaal in an interview with Tasha K. 15 November 2023 8:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Israel launches raid on Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza The IDF is raiding the largest hospital in Gaza, looking for Hamas militants who it says are occupying the facility. 15 November 2023 11:19 AM
Buffalo Soldier mutiny convictions overturned after 106 years The United States army has overturned the convictions of 110 black soldiers involved in the 1917 Houston riots. 15 November 2023 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Israeli families embark on 5-day march to demand release of hostages Families of Israeli hostages in Gaza are holding a vigil and peace march for their loved ones. 15 November 2023 9:44 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool". 15 November 2023 7:58 AM
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business? 'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda... 9 November 2023 7:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

NGO displeased with CoCT plans to remedy traffic along M3: 'We can't afford it'

15 November 2023 12:18 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Cape Town traffic congestion
Young Urbanists South Africa

"City’s taxpayers money deserve better. Induce demand is very clear," says Young Urbanists.

Lester Kiewit interviews Roland Postma, Managing Director at Young Urbanists South Africa.

The City of Cape Town has proposed the removal of two signalised intersections to improve traffic flow along the M3.

Instead, they plan on implementing three median closures and a road closure, and reinstating a signalised pedestrian crossing at Upper Hillwood Road in Bishopscourt.

Additionally, the Urban Mobility Directorate will be adding a third southbound lane between Rhodes Avenue and Upper Hillwood Road to accommodate traffic from town towards the Southern suburbs.

In response to these plans, Young Urbanists took to X: "This will not improve solve congestion. City’s taxpayers money deserve better. Induce demand is very clear."

Postma says that although these improvements will provide short-term alleviation, over the years we will be back at square one.

Regardless, we cannot afford it, he adds.

Instead, he suggests that money be spent on improving public transport in the city and province, by supporting and regulating the taxi industry, and closing the gap on how much is spent on the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT).

RELATED: The N2 is a 'hell zone': How ordinary citizens are trying to make it safer

That's a lot of money spent that could have gone elsewhere on ways to really, genuinely alleviate congestion.

Roland Postma, Managing Director – Young Urbanists South Africa

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




15 November 2023 12:18 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Cape Town traffic congestion
Young Urbanists South Africa

More from Local

Picture: © weyo/123rf.com

Extreme heat expected in Northern and Western Cape

15 November 2023 10:38 AM

Residents of the Western Cape and Northern Cape have been warned to brace for extreme heat in the coming days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © junce/123rf.com

Uber, Bolt stayaway: 'Let the companies feel the pain we feel'

15 November 2023 9:28 AM

E-hailing drivers in the Western Cape are embarking on a three-day strike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's special official funeral at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 16 September 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News

'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton

15 November 2023 7:58 AM

John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pigs, chicken, farming, farm / Pixabay: Didgeman

Outbreaks of diseases on farms highlight weaknesses in SA's biosecurity system

15 November 2023 7:45 AM

The frequency of recent outbreaks is concerning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shopping cart, food inflation. Picture: Pixabay.com

Markets rally as US inflation falls, but is the optimism premature?

14 November 2023 9:51 PM

Lower than expected US inflation numbers send a signal that global interest rates may well start dropping in the first quarter of next year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF Twitter)

Spending cuts: 'Govt could halve UIF levy, use surplus for infrastructure etc.'

14 November 2023 8:12 PM

Economist Neva Makgetla says government has better options than harsh spending cuts that impact the budgets for police, health and education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Statistician-General at Stats SA Risenga Maluleke. Picture: @SGMaluleke/X

Jobs growth: Number of employed people in SA ticks above pre-COVID level

14 November 2023 7:14 PM

The official unemployment rate has dropped to 31.9%, according to Stats SA's figures for the third quarter of 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supporters gathered outside the US consular services offices in Sandton on 11 October to demonstrate a show of solidarity for the Palestinian people, amidst intense conflict between Hamas and Israel. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza

[WATCH] CapeTalk listeners react to pro-Palestine, pro-Israel gatherings in CT

14 November 2023 2:31 PM

This comes amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine war, which has seen thousands killed and displaced.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockasso/123rf.com

Cannabis company hires elderly workers for 'trimming' process

14 November 2023 1:59 PM

A local cannabis company is hiring senior citizens for a meticulous task.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lion's Head in Cape Town. Picture: Zunaid Ismael/EWN

3 mountain rescuers mugged after completing Lion’s Head rescue

14 November 2023 1:57 PM

The robbery is the latest in a spate of muggings in the Table Mountain National Park, where more than 20 incidents were reported in the past two months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Thieves ransack SA Rugby offices. Webb Ellis replica trophy safe

Sport

Will Smith denies having had sex with Duane Martin. Considers legal action

Entertainment

Uber, Bolt stayaway: 'Let the companies feel the pain we feel'

Local

EWN Highlights

Firefighters contain Joburg CBD multiple-shop fire

15 November 2023 2:32 PM

Pressure mounting on CoCT to address housing crisis in Dunoon and other areas

15 November 2023 2:14 PM

NUM terminates closed shop agreement at Gold One Modder East mine

15 November 2023 1:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA