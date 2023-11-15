NGO displeased with CoCT plans to remedy traffic along M3: 'We can't afford it'





Lester Kiewit interviews Roland Postma, Managing Director at Young Urbanists South Africa.

The City of Cape Town has proposed the removal of two signalised intersections to improve traffic flow along the M3.

Instead, they plan on implementing three median closures and a road closure, and reinstating a signalised pedestrian crossing at Upper Hillwood Road in Bishopscourt.

Additionally, the Urban Mobility Directorate will be adding a third southbound lane between Rhodes Avenue and Upper Hillwood Road to accommodate traffic from town towards the Southern suburbs.

In response to these plans, Young Urbanists took to X: "This will not improve solve congestion. City’s taxpayers money deserve better. Induce demand is very clear."

Postma says that although these improvements will provide short-term alleviation, over the years we will be back at square one.

Regardless, we cannot afford it, he adds.

Instead, he suggests that money be spent on improving public transport in the city and province, by supporting and regulating the taxi industry, and closing the gap on how much is spent on the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT).

That's a lot of money spent that could have gone elsewhere on ways to really, genuinely alleviate congestion. Roland Postma, Managing Director – Young Urbanists South Africa

