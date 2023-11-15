Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Should South Africans get paid early (since BLACK FRIDAY falls on 24 November)?

15 November 2023 12:04 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Black Friday South Africa
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

OneDayOnly.co.za put up a tongue-in-cheek petition for an early payday to take to bosses.

This year, Black Friday is on 24 November - a day ahead of "payday" for most South Africans.

OneDayOnly.co.za has launched a "tongue-in-cheek" online petition encouraging employees to push for an early payday so they can stock up on groceries and other items they’ve been waiting for Black Friday to check out.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Laurian Venter, Sales Director at OneDayOnly.co.za.

This year, Black Friday arrives a day before payday, prompting OneDayOnly.co.za to create this petition:

The petition is a not-so-serious way to nudge employers to pay employees earlier so they can buy essential items they've been eyeing all year.

It puts some people in a slightly uncomfortable position in that they are waiting to get their daily essentials or saving all year to get high-value items like televisions and it's a bit difficult for them to do that if they are not going to get paid by 24th and miss out on amazing deals.

Laurian Venter, Sales Director - OneDayOnly.co.za

Venter notes that South African consumers' attitude to Black Friday is to "stock up on essentials" since "we're cash-strapped instead of eyeing big purchases."

Toilet paper and nappies are popular Black Friday items for South Africans, says Venter.

OneDayOnly.co.za is offering these essentials and more, with delivery, for up until two weeks after Black Friday.

Don't take out a loan and pay that 25% interest on a TV you may not need. Spend within your means and budget. We are in uncertain economic times.

Lester Kiewit, Presenter - CapeTalk

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




