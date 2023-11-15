Car customisations: ‘We are modifying our cars, NOT breaking them’





Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Jignesh Thakor, owner of Exklusiv, an automotive customisation services business.

The car customisation culture in South Africa has been around for decades.

Whether it's additional sound, a wrap, LED lights or air suspension, Mzansi has it all.

Where we stand today as South Africans in the car community, we call it the stance culture. Stance is literally the way your car is positioned, the wheel fitment, what it looks like, as if it had to be at a show. Jignesh Thakor, owner – Exklusiv

What I love about South Africa is that through all the things we have been through, our car culture is so beautiful. Whether it’s your youngster from Soweto, or it’s somebody from KwaZulu-Natal, irrespective, we’ve all got a similar mind. Jignesh Thakor, owner – Exklusiv

Stance culture in particular is quite popular, this involves lowering your car with the help of air suspension.

In the eyes of the law, stance cars have always been a bit of a grey area.

While many older cars like BMWs and VWs have been targeted in the past for being ‘too low’, there is the argument that many sports cars already come with lowered suspension.

Thankor’s advice for clients is to simply be respectful towards officers if and when they get pulled over.

I do believe when it comes to modifying your car, you have to have a good respect for the law. Jignesh Thakor, owner – Exklusiv

Thakor says the biggest misconception around car modification and customisation is that people often think they are breaking their cars.

That’s a lie. If anything, we are upgrading them. Jignesh Thakor, owner – Exklusiv

