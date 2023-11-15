Car customisations: ‘We are modifying our cars, NOT breaking them’
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Jignesh Thakor, owner of Exklusiv, an automotive customisation services business.
The car customisation culture in South Africa has been around for decades.
Whether it's additional sound, a wrap, LED lights or air suspension, Mzansi has it all.
Where we stand today as South Africans in the car community, we call it the stance culture. Stance is literally the way your car is positioned, the wheel fitment, what it looks like, as if it had to be at a show.Jignesh Thakor, owner – Exklusiv
What I love about South Africa is that through all the things we have been through, our car culture is so beautiful. Whether it’s your youngster from Soweto, or it’s somebody from KwaZulu-Natal, irrespective, we’ve all got a similar mind.Jignesh Thakor, owner – Exklusiv
Stance culture in particular is quite popular, this involves lowering your car with the help of air suspension.
In the eyes of the law, stance cars have always been a bit of a grey area.
While many older cars like BMWs and VWs have been targeted in the past for being ‘too low’, there is the argument that many sports cars already come with lowered suspension.
Thankor’s advice for clients is to simply be respectful towards officers if and when they get pulled over.
I do believe when it comes to modifying your car, you have to have a good respect for the law.Jignesh Thakor, owner – Exklusiv
Thakor says the biggest misconception around car modification and customisation is that people often think they are breaking their cars.
That’s a lie. If anything, we are upgrading them.Jignesh Thakor, owner – Exklusiv
Scroll above to listen to the discussion.
This article first appeared on 702 : Car customisations: ‘We are modifying our cars, NOT breaking them’
Source : https://omnystudio.com/p/the-breakfast-show-702/clips/2a5c1a94-ea32-4b17-97e8-b0bb005afcb1
More from Lifestyle
Study proves cats have CATtitude with 276 "complex" facial expressions!
Cat lovers, a study proves what you've always wondered... your domesticated cat babies can communicate with other cats!Read More
[WATCH] 'My mommy said, NO!' Child refuses to take sweets from dad
LOL! It's clear who the disciplinarian is in this household.Read More
Should South Africans get paid early (since BLACK FRIDAY falls on 24 November)?
OneDayOnly.co.za put up a tongue-in-cheek petition for an early payday to take to bosses.Read More
Thinking of installing a wind turbine at home? Read this first...
While they are a great way to harness natural wind energy to be converted into electricity for domestic use, it's not feasible.Read More
Google Maps scraps dangerous routes near Cape Town International
Prof Alistair Mokoena (Country Director for Google South Africa) explains how this decision will help keep people safe.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
New book examines OUR role in saving South Africa from itself
Co-author Bronwyn Williams talks about 'Rescuing Our Republic: Radical ideas on how to save South Africa from itself'.Read More
How to deal with year-end fatigue (because we're all feeling it)
We're almost at the finish line, just one last push.Read More
Genetic testing is becoming more popular. Here’s why…
Medical Director, Dr Yvonne Holt breaks down the genius behind genetic testing.Read More