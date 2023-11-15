Study proves cats have CATtitude with 276 "complex" facial expressions!

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Economist Roodt details Standard Chartered's currency manipulation settlement The UK-based bank reached a settlement with the competition watchdog for its role in fixing and creating fictitious bids, as well... 15 November 2023 3:33 PM
South Africa fines Standard Chartered for currency manipulation The Competition Commission said Standard Chartered (SCB) admitted liability in the case and agreed to pay a fine of almost R43 mil... 15 November 2023 1:39 PM
Elections 2024: ‘The one way we will get our voices heard’ Mbali Ntuli (Ground World Collective) talks about the importance of voter registration weekend. 15 November 2023 1:21 PM
View all Local
'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool". 15 November 2023 7:58 AM
Celebrities don't shape SA youth's political views, says IEC based on research The IEC held a briefing on its readiness for this weekend's voter registration and how it intends to get young people to register... 15 November 2023 6:32 AM
New book examines OUR role in saving South Africa from itself Co-author Bronwyn Williams talks about 'Rescuing Our Republic: Radical ideas on how to save South Africa from itself'. 14 November 2023 8:23 PM
View all Politics
Economist Roodt details Standard Chartered's currency manipulation settlement The UK-based bank reached a settlement with the competition watchdog for its role in fixing and creating fictitious bids, as well... 15 November 2023 3:33 PM
South Africa fines Standard Chartered for currency manipulation The Competition Commission said Standard Chartered (SCB) admitted liability in the case and agreed to pay a fine of almost R43 mil... 15 November 2023 1:39 PM
Should South Africans get paid early (since BLACK FRIDAY falls on 24 November)? OneDayOnly.co.za put up a tongue-in-cheek petition for an early payday to take to bosses. 15 November 2023 12:04 PM
View all Business
After 32 years, Esther Mahlangu-adorned BMW will return to home soil Back in 1991, Mahlangu custom-painted a BMW 525i in the traditional Ndebele art style, known for its bold patterns and colours. 15 November 2023 3:58 PM
8 Super-healthy leafy greens – and why you should eat them Leafy greens are a great way to improve your health as they possess many vital nutrients, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. 15 November 2023 2:42 PM
'It's not worth your selfie!' SPCA saves 5 seals from abuse at Hout Bay Harbour Another message for locals and tourists to help save seals and skip the selfies from The Cape of Good Hope SPCA. 15 November 2023 2:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Referees like to finish a game with nobody talking about them’ Former English football referee David Elleray shares insights into the officiating of the Soweto Derby. 15 November 2023 3:01 PM
‘We worked very hard for this’ – Neo Maema on Sundowns’ AFL victory Mamelodi Sundowns was crowned the AFL Champions on Sunday, 12 November. 14 November 2023 3:19 PM
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. 10 November 2023 5:24 PM
View all Sport
'You’re finally free.' Matt LeBlanc (Joey) says goodbye to friend, Matthew Perry Matt LeBlanc said goodbye to his 'friend' Matthew Perry in his latest Instagram post. 15 November 2023 10:58 AM
DStv launches community channel 'One Freestate TV' The channel will have several Sesotho and English offerings. 15 November 2023 9:37 AM
Will Smith denies having had sex with Duane Martin. Considers legal action "I caught Will Smith having sex with actor Duane Martin," claims Brother Bilaal in an interview with Tasha K. 15 November 2023 8:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Japanese actress takes her life after working more than 277 hours a month An actress in Japan took her own life after being overworked. 15 November 2023 1:53 PM
Israel launches raid on Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza The IDF is raiding the largest hospital in Gaza, looking for Hamas militants who it says are occupying the facility. 15 November 2023 11:19 AM
Buffalo Soldier mutiny convictions overturned after 106 years The United States army has overturned the convictions of 110 black soldiers involved in the 1917 Houston riots. 15 November 2023 10:23 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business? 'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda... 9 November 2023 7:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going? She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the poss... 8 November 2023 9:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Study proves cats have CATtitude with 276 "complex" facial expressions!

15 November 2023 12:31 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cats
Barb's wire

Cat lovers, a study proves what you've always wondered... your domesticated cat babies can communicate with other cats!

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online topics including a recent cat study that proves that domesticated cats can interact with each other through facial expressions. Skip to 2:42 for this one.

Get ready for some ameowzing scientific revelations!

Friedman says in a study published in the journal, Behavioural Processes recently, United States scientists Brittany Florkiewicz and co-researcher Lauren Scott observed that domesticated cats have 276 "morphologically distinct" facial expressions when they interact with each other.

RELATED: [LISTEN] THE PURRFECT MUSIC FOR CATS EXIST TO PUT THEM IN A PAWSITIVE MOOD

The scientists filmed 53 cats at a local cat café in Los Angeles between August 2021 and June 2022.

The study observed that cat-to-cat interactions are "complex."

Domesticated cats are typically more socially tolerant than their wildcat counterparts because of the way they live ﻿in proximity to humans.

RELATED: 8 PAW-SITIVE EFFECTS OF CATS AS PETS

The study also revealed that 45.7% of these feline facial expressions were friendly, while 37% were aggressive.

A friendly expression is shown when the ears and whiskers move forward while the eyes close, and an aggressive cat has constricted pupils, ears flattened against the head and a tongue-swipe of the lip, details the study.

After this study, there are future plans to determine what more of the expressions mean.

Turns out, cats have cattitude and we wouldn't want it any other way.

RELATED: TAKE A MEOW-MENT TO CELEBRATE GLOBAL CAT DAY (TODAY) WITH SOME PURRFECT VIDEOS




15 November 2023 12:31 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Cats
Barb's wire

More from Lifestyle

Iconic Esther Mahlangu BMW 525i to come home after 32 years / Wikimedia Commons: LubabaloD

After 32 years, Esther Mahlangu-adorned BMW will return to home soil

15 November 2023 3:58 PM

Back in 1991, Mahlangu custom-painted a BMW 525i in the traditional Ndebele art style, known for its bold patterns and colours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A celery and broccoli smoothie. © derkien/123rf.com

8 Super-healthy leafy greens – and why you should eat them

15 November 2023 2:42 PM

Leafy greens are a great way to improve your health as they possess many vital nutrients, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: The Cape of Good Hope SPCA

'It's not worth your selfie!' SPCA saves 5 seals from abuse at Hout Bay Harbour

15 November 2023 2:33 PM

Another message for locals and tourists to help save seals and skip the selfies from The Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/geralt

Is time travel even possible? An astrophysicist explains

15 November 2023 1:32 PM

For centuries, the concept of time travel has captivated people’s imaginations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Retire your way at Val De Vie Evergreen

15 November 2023 12:54 PM

The award-winning retirement village brings together luxury, nature, and a lifestyle of beauty and peace of mind.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @adorbkids/tiktokk Screenshot

[WATCH] 'My mommy said, NO!' Child refuses to take sweets from dad

15 November 2023 12:18 PM

LOL! It's clear who the disciplinarian is in this household.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Unsplash/wavy

Car customisations: ‘We are modifying our cars, NOT breaking them’

15 November 2023 12:10 PM

The car customisation culture in South Africa has been around for decades.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from OneDayOnly.co.za Instagram

Should South Africans get paid early (since BLACK FRIDAY falls on 24 November)?

15 November 2023 12:04 PM

OneDayOnly.co.za put up a tongue-in-cheek petition for an early payday to take to bosses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: kie-ker from Pixabay

Thinking of installing a wind turbine at home? Read this first...

15 November 2023 11:26 AM

While they are a great way to harness natural wind energy to be converted into electricity for domestic use, it's not feasible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Ingo Joseph

Google Maps scraps dangerous routes near Cape Town International

15 November 2023 10:00 AM

Prof Alistair Mokoena (Country Director for Google South Africa) explains how this decision will help keep people safe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WEATHER WARNING] Extreme heat expected in Northern and Western Cape

Local

Uber, Bolt stayaway: 'Let the companies feel the pain we feel'

Local

[WATCH] Thieves ransack SA Rugby offices. Webb Ellis replica trophy safe

Sport

EWN Highlights

Former EFF KZN chair Vusi Khoza joins newly-formed Afrika Unite Congress

15 November 2023 5:43 PM

Joburg EMS recover body of Kliptown teen who drowned in Klipvalley River

15 November 2023 5:43 PM

Economist Roodt details Standard Chartered's currency manipulation settlement

15 November 2023 5:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA