Study proves cats have CATtitude with 276 "complex" facial expressions!
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online topics including a recent cat study that proves that domesticated cats can interact with each other through facial expressions. Skip to 2:42 for this one.
Get ready for some ameowzing scientific revelations!
Friedman says in a study published in the journal, Behavioural Processes recently, United States scientists Brittany Florkiewicz and co-researcher Lauren Scott observed that domesticated cats have 276 "morphologically distinct" facial expressions when they interact with each other.
RELATED: [LISTEN] THE PURRFECT MUSIC FOR CATS EXIST TO PUT THEM IN A PAWSITIVE MOOD
The scientists filmed 53 cats at a local cat café in Los Angeles between August 2021 and June 2022.
The study observed that cat-to-cat interactions are "complex."
Domesticated cats are typically more socially tolerant than their wildcat counterparts because of the way they live in proximity to humans.
RELATED: 8 PAW-SITIVE EFFECTS OF CATS AS PETS
The study also revealed that 45.7% of these feline facial expressions were friendly, while 37% were aggressive.
A friendly expression is shown when the ears and whiskers move forward while the eyes close, and an aggressive cat has constricted pupils, ears flattened against the head and a tongue-swipe of the lip, details the study.
After this study, there are future plans to determine what more of the expressions mean.
Turns out, cats have cattitude and we wouldn't want it any other way.
RELATED: TAKE A MEOW-MENT TO CELEBRATE GLOBAL CAT DAY (TODAY) WITH SOME PURRFECT VIDEOS
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/lufimorgan/lufimorgan1507/lufimorgan150700158/41745738-cute-tabby-kittens-sleeping-and-hugging-in-a-basket.jpg
More from Lifestyle
After 32 years, Esther Mahlangu-adorned BMW will return to home soil
Back in 1991, Mahlangu custom-painted a BMW 525i in the traditional Ndebele art style, known for its bold patterns and colours.Read More
8 Super-healthy leafy greens – and why you should eat them
Leafy greens are a great way to improve your health as they possess many vital nutrients, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.Read More
'It's not worth your selfie!' SPCA saves 5 seals from abuse at Hout Bay Harbour
Another message for locals and tourists to help save seals and skip the selfies from The Cape of Good Hope SPCA.Read More
Is time travel even possible? An astrophysicist explains
For centuries, the concept of time travel has captivated people’s imaginations.Read More
Retire your way at Val De Vie Evergreen
The award-winning retirement village brings together luxury, nature, and a lifestyle of beauty and peace of mind.Read More
[WATCH] 'My mommy said, NO!' Child refuses to take sweets from dad
LOL! It's clear who the disciplinarian is in this household.Read More
Car customisations: ‘We are modifying our cars, NOT breaking them’
The car customisation culture in South Africa has been around for decades.Read More
Should South Africans get paid early (since BLACK FRIDAY falls on 24 November)?
OneDayOnly.co.za put up a tongue-in-cheek petition for an early payday to take to bosses.Read More
Thinking of installing a wind turbine at home? Read this first...
While they are a great way to harness natural wind energy to be converted into electricity for domestic use, it's not feasible.Read More