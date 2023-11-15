After 32 years, Esther Mahlangu-adorned BMW will return to home soil
Lester Kiewit interviews Chris Moerdyk, Former Head of Strategic Planning at BMW.
It’s been 32 years since the iconic BMW 525i, painted by world-renowned Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu, was first flown overseas.
Back in 1991, Mahlangu custom-painted the car in the traditional Ndebele art style, known for its bold patterns and striking colours.
No matter where it was in the world, Moerdyk says that the car was always well-received.
The BMW Art Cars are on permanent display at the BMW Museum in Munich, but not for long.
The car will be returning to South Africa early in 2024.
RELATED: Two people arrested in connection with assault and robbery of Esther Mahlangu
Esther Mahlangu did an absolutely stunning job on it.Chris Moerdyk, Former Head of Strategic Planning – BMW
Source : Wikimedia Commons: LubabaloD
