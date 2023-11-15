Japanese actress takes her life after working more than 277 hours a month





Adam Gilchrist joins Lester Kiewit for the World View (skip to 04:15).

The 25-year-old actress has been a member of the prestigious Takarazuka Revue theatre company for six years.

The company has spoken out after her death saying that they feel responsible for her death.

The Takarazuka Revue basically have cult status in Japan… but nine shows a week has taken its toll. Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

According to BBC, chairperson Kenshi Koba, who is stepping down, acknowledged that a huge psychological burden was placed on her and they should have protected her.

The company also apologised to the family and promised to offer compensation.

The actress had reportedly been working more than 277 hours a month which led to severe fatigue.

