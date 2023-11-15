'It's not worth your selfie!' SPCA saves 5 seals from abuse at Hout Bay Harbour
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman and Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse about trending online news including the Cape of Good Hope SPCA saving five seals. Skip to 4:14 for this one.
On Wednesday (8 November 2023) the Cape of Good Hope SPCA took legal action to obtain a court order from the Wynberg Magistrates' Court for the seizure of five seals subjected to abuse and exploitation at Hout Bay Harbour.
The seals have endured various illegal activities, including beatings, overfeeding, and being forced to engage in various physical interactions with humans — driven by human need for entertainment and financial gain.
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA took to Facebook to tell this story, revealing that this happens because seal “handlers” charge tourists to feed or engage with them and take photographs of their experience.
It's reported that aside from the cruel training methods that are being practiced, the seals are unable to express their natural behaviours and are being grossly overfed.
Two seals are obese, a condition that has resulted from their training, their inability to express their natural behaviour, including swimming and hunting for their own food and being continuously fed. The seals have also become unnaturally accustomed to humans.
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA team relocated the seals 900km away to an undisclosed location for their own protection and in the hopes that they would not be able to find their way back to the harbour again.
Pieterse said they would do everything in their power to stop illegal trade with seals.
We are worried about new ones getting trained and working closely with the government and City of Cape Town to try and stop other seals from getting trained by getting the feeders and handlers fined, arrested and charged criminally. We are appealing to the public to please stop. It's not worth your selfie.Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA
The inspector also warns that should the location of the seals' relocation be revealed and the same behaviour continues, it would impact the seals the most.
If this continues, euthanasia is the only other choice because to have them live a life of illegal trade is not healthy or natural for them.Jaco Pieterse, Chief Inspector - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA
So, skip the selfie and save the seals!
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://capespca.co.za/wildlife-news/rescuing-hout-bay-harbour-seals-from-exploitation/
