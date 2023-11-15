[LISTEN] Which hybrid vehicle is for you?
Pippa Hudson interviews Ernest Page, motoring journalist from changecars.co.za.
Buying a car can come with a lot of stress, but doing your research before hand and going into a dealership with a clear understanding of what it is that you're looking for can not only be helpful, but empowering as well.
Although the world seems to have fully embraced electric cars, there may still be confusion on which type is best for you.
Page breaks down the main kind of hybrid vehicles:
Mild hybrid
This kind of car has an extra battery and while they may be a bit bigger in size, you will still get the benefits of better fuel economy.
All this does; it just picks up the slack for where the engine doesn't perform.Ernest Page, Motoring journalist – changecars.co.za
Plug-in hybrid
If you're someone that may get lazy when it comes to plugging in your vehicle, this may not be the best option for you.
Full hybrid
These cars charge themselves from the engine, and the system manages the battery life.
Page believes that this is the best option, and it's usually what we're seeing on our roads.
You never have to plug it in.Ernest Page, Motoring journalist – changecars.co.za
I think the best option is the full hybrid.Ernest Page, Motoring journalist – changecars.co.za
LISTEN: Ford invests R5.2bn in SA plant to build its first plug-in hybrid Ranger
Page recently test drove the Haval Jolion 1.5L Hybrid DHT Luxury which is a full hybrid vehicle.
Depending on which package you take, monthly installments are up to R8000.
If it's a company vehicle, monthly installments are R4199 per month.
The only bit of criticism from Page is that the interior looks like it's "been inspired by something that is expensive", instead of actually being expensive.
The Haval Jolion is a bit of a joy to drive.Ernest Page, Motoring journalist – changecars.co.za
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Lifestyle
After 32 years, Esther Mahlangu-adorned BMW will return to home soil
Back in 1991, Mahlangu custom-painted a BMW 525i in the traditional Ndebele art style, known for its bold patterns and colours.Read More
8 Super-healthy leafy greens – and why you should eat them
Leafy greens are a great way to improve your health as they possess many vital nutrients, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.Read More
'It's not worth your selfie!' SPCA saves 5 seals from abuse at Hout Bay Harbour
Another message for locals and tourists to help save seals and skip the selfies from The Cape of Good Hope SPCA.Read More
Is time travel even possible? An astrophysicist explains
For centuries, the concept of time travel has captivated people’s imaginations.Read More
Retire your way at Val De Vie Evergreen
The award-winning retirement village brings together luxury, nature, and a lifestyle of beauty and peace of mind.Read More
Study proves cats have CATtitude with 276 "complex" facial expressions!
Cat lovers, a study proves what you've always wondered... your domesticated cat babies can communicate with other cats!Read More
[WATCH] 'My mommy said, NO!' Child refuses to take sweets from dad
LOL! It's clear who the disciplinarian is in this household.Read More
Car customisations: ‘We are modifying our cars, NOT breaking them’
The car customisation culture in South Africa has been around for decades.Read More
Should South Africans get paid early (since BLACK FRIDAY falls on 24 November)?
OneDayOnly.co.za put up a tongue-in-cheek petition for an early payday to take to bosses.Read More