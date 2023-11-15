Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] Which hybrid vehicle is for you?

15 November 2023 4:57 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Car Review
hybrid vehicles
Ernest Page

Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist shares his experience test driving the Haval Jolion 1.5L Hybrid DHT Luxury.

Pippa Hudson interviews Ernest Page, motoring journalist from changecars.co.za.

Buying a car can come with a lot of stress, but doing your research before hand and going into a dealership with a clear understanding of what it is that you're looking for can not only be helpful, but empowering as well.

Although the world seems to have fully embraced electric cars, there may still be confusion on which type is best for you.

Page breaks down the main kind of hybrid vehicles:

Mild hybrid

This kind of car has an extra battery and while they may be a bit bigger in size, you will still get the benefits of better fuel economy.

All this does; it just picks up the slack for where the engine doesn't perform.

Ernest Page, Motoring journalist – changecars.co.za

Plug-in hybrid

If you're someone that may get lazy when it comes to plugging in your vehicle, this may not be the best option for you.

Full hybrid

These cars charge themselves from the engine, and the system manages the battery life.

Page believes that this is the best option, and it's usually what we're seeing on our roads.

You never have to plug it in.

Ernest Page, Motoring journalist – changecars.co.za

I think the best option is the full hybrid.

Ernest Page, Motoring journalist – changecars.co.za
Electric cars. Picture: Pixabay.com
Electric cars. Picture: Pixabay.com

LISTEN: Ford invests R5.2bn in SA plant to build its first plug-in hybrid Ranger

Page recently test drove the Haval Jolion 1.5L Hybrid DHT Luxury which is a full hybrid vehicle.

Depending on which package you take, monthly installments are up to R8000.

If it's a company vehicle, monthly installments are R4199 per month.

The only bit of criticism from Page is that the interior looks like it's "been inspired by something that is expensive", instead of actually being expensive.

The Haval Jolion is a bit of a joy to drive.

Ernest Page, Motoring journalist – changecars.co.za

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




