Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler resolves complaints from two new-car buyers after they were caught unawares by the earlier starting dates on their documentation - on The Money Show
It's always very exciting to be able to buy a new car.
On top of the thrill, you also assume there will be less to worry about.
You're not inheriting a former owner's troubles as you would with a used car, and you'd assume you're protected as well from extra costs by the full manufacturer's warranty.
In the case of premium cars, you'd also have a Motor Plan, which covers services for five or six years notes Wendy Knowler.
However, it is imperative that you check the start of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for that new car, the consumer ninja warns.
She says your plan could well have been activated a few months previously, as two new-car buyers recently brought to her attention.
This could prove very costly indeed. You would miss out on one free service, and should there be major mechanical issues in the last few months of the car’s warranty life, you could be in very serious financial pain, because you’ll be told, sorry, your warranty has already expired.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler relates the stories of two consumers who alerted her to their horror stories about warranties or motor/maintenance plans that had been activated prior to their purchase, unbeknownst to them they say.
In both cases the problem was resolved to the customers' satisfaction, but only because the consumer journo stepped in.
Take her up on her advice to check start dates on your purchase documentation if you want to ensure no new car drama.
This is DEFINITELY something to add to your checklist before signing that new car contract.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Listen to the detailed conversation at the top of the article
