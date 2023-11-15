Streaming issues? Report here
'Referees like to finish a game with nobody talking about them’

15 November 2023 3:01 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Soweto derby

Former English football referee David Elleray shares insights into the officiating of the Soweto Derby.

Robert Marawa speaks to David Elleray, Technical Director at the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

The former football referee officiated in the Football League, Premier League and FIFA before retiring in 2003.

Ellray was in attendance at the Soweto Derby over the weekend and was impressed by young referee, Sikhumbuzo Gasa.

Contrary to popular belief, referees like to finish a game with nobody talking about them. That was the case on Saturday [at the Soweto Derby], you had a younger referee, I think a real talent for the future… That was a referee who showed a great deal of empathy for the game, that is what we want from our referees – to understand the law but have a ‘what does football expect, what does football want’ [attitude].

David Elleray, Technical Director – International Football Association Board

In big games, like the Soweto Derby, Elleray says it is important for referees to be brave.

During the game, Kaizer Chiefs' Ranga Chivaviro was shown a yellow card for a bad foul.

While many supporters believed it should have been an immediate red, Elleray felt Gasa handled the situation correctly and calmly.

What we always say is a red card is a red card is a red card, with a yellow card there is a degree of more flexibility there and you need to feel the atmosphere and you need to read the game. Referees generally don’t like to give yellow cards too early on because you can set a standard.

David Elleray, Technical Director – International Football Association Board

Refereeing is a little bit like the police, we say in the UK that the police are there by the consent of the people…. working for football rather than against football, it’s the referees with empathy, with the feeling for the game that applies the laws in a sensible way to the benefit of the game and to protect the players.

David Elleray, Technical Director – International Football Association Board

In the 70th minute, Kaizer Chiefs' Bandile Shandu was shown a yellow card for time wasting.

Elleray says referees around the world have been taking time-wasting much more seriously.

There are two elements to time-wasting, people often concentrate on the time lost, its not on purpose, it’s actually to disrupt the tempo and emotion of the game. Often you will find one team is doing really well but one team is under pressure, so they’ll try and slow the game down, try and commit small fouls... it’s the tempo disruption that we need to deal with.

David Elleray, Technical Director – International Football Association Board

Watch the full interview below (skip to 15:46)


This article first appeared on 947 : 'Referees like to finish a game with nobody talking about them’




More from Sport

Image source: screengrab from video shared by Yusuf Abramjee on X

[WATCH] Thieves ransack SA Rugby offices. Webb Ellis replica trophy safe

15 November 2023 9:38 AM

The Webb Ellis Cup is safe after SA Rugby’s offices were broken into and ransacked on Monday evening.

Read More arrow_forward

Robert Marawa celebrates Mamelodi Sundowns' AFL victory. Photo: 947

‘We worked very hard for this’ – Neo Maema on Sundowns’ AFL victory

14 November 2023 3:19 PM

Mamelodi Sundowns was crowned the AFL Champions on Sunday, 12 November.

Read More arrow_forward

ICC Cricket World Cup on 24 October 2023. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA/X

Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win

10 November 2023 5:24 PM

Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Read More arrow_forward

Dr. Kaizer Motaung during his induction into the South African Hall of Fame on 9 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Football legend Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr inducted into the SA Hall of Fame

10 November 2023 3:01 PM

Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr is a former football player, and the founder and chair of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club.

Read More arrow_forward

Erling Haaland hands his shirt over to BSC Young Boys captain Mohamed Ali Camara at halftime. Photo: X/OpinionatedSF19 (screenshot)

Erling Haaland asked for his shirt at half-time by Young Boys captain

10 November 2023 11:36 AM

BSC Young Boys captain Mohamed Ali Camara approached the Manchester City striker before they headed into the tunnel at halftime.

Read More arrow_forward

Fifa World Cup / Pixabay: QuinceCreative

How Saudi Arabia’s undisputed 2034 WC bid could tire Fifa’s human rights demands

10 November 2023 10:51 AM

The fact that Saudi Arabia is on course to host football’s flagship event is no great surprise.

Read More arrow_forward

Kaizer Chiefs supporters celebrate a goal at Coca-Cola Park. Picture: EWN

Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates meet for thrilling Soweto Derby this weekend

10 November 2023 8:46 AM

"It’s all about who wants it most on the day," says Soccer Laduma editor Vuyani Joni.

Read More arrow_forward

Football player, Xola Mlambo. Photo: 947

‘I am without a team, and without a clearance’ – Xola Mlambo

9 November 2023 3:43 PM

Midfielder Xola Mlambo says he has not played professionally with TS Galaxy in months.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Twitter/@Springboks

"Rassie's already planning that triple world cup win" for 2027 - Sports Writer

9 November 2023 3:19 PM

Greenaway explains why he believes that Rassie Erasmus can still improve the Springboks to get them to another World Cup victory.

Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of Rachel Kolisi being hit by a rugby ball during Springboks trophy tour on Instagram - RugbyPass @rugbypass

[WATCH] Woman who hit Rachel Kolisi with rugby ball during trophy tour confesses

9 November 2023 11:09 AM

‘I did not mean to hit the first lady on the head.'

Read More arrow_forward

