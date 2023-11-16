[LISTEN] Investing in medical aid can LITERALLY save your life
Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Mathabe Mlilo, Managing Director of Mapheq Financial Solutions.
Healthcare costs in South Africa, already straining our financial well-being, continue to rise above the rate of inflation.
If caught off guard by a medical emergency you may find yourself relying on an understaffed and underfunded public healthcare facility that cannot give you the urgent care you might need.
Alternatively, you could be stuck with unfathomable private care costs (e.g. it costs R16 800 per night in ICU).
To save yourself from these situations you need to find a healthcare plan or medical aid that suits your budget and needs.
When choosing a plan, you need to take into your health and chronic conditions, and whether or not you require gap cover.
Medical aid is not a one size fits all.Mathabe Mlilo, Managing Director - Mapheq Financial Solutions
Listen to the interview for more.
