Gene editing in chickens could eradicate avian flu – study





John Perlman interviews Alewo Idoko-Akoh, a Research Associate at the School of Biochemistry at Bristol University.

A recent study has shown that advances in gene editing technology could potentially be used to create disease-resistant animals and stop the spread of the avian flu.

While vaccines are the primary method of preventing outbreaks in chickens, they can only do so much.

Through gene editing, scientists can make a specific gene in an animal to introduce resistance to a particular disease, increase productivity and enhance animal welfare.

"Gene editing should be regarded as an essential tool for preventing and controlling deadly animal diseases," writes Idoko-Akoh in The Conversation.

This breakthrough comes at a time when our economy is experiencing huge losses in the wake of the latest avian flu outbreak.

When these changes are made, the edited genes are passed down from generation to generation.

Idoko-Akoh expects a roll-out in five to 10 years and will require support from the government.

Egg and chicken supply in the country has been severely affected by an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), better known as the Avian Flu Virus. Picture: Pexels

Gene editing is a process where we use a molecular tool to try and make very, very specific changes in the genes of an animal. Alewo Idoko-Akoh, Research Associate in the School of Biochemistry – Britol University

