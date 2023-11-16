Gene editing in chickens could eradicate avian flu – study
John Perlman interviews Alewo Idoko-Akoh, a Research Associate at the School of Biochemistry at Bristol University.
A recent study has shown that advances in gene editing technology could potentially be used to create disease-resistant animals and stop the spread of the avian flu.
While vaccines are the primary method of preventing outbreaks in chickens, they can only do so much.
Through gene editing, scientists can make a specific gene in an animal to introduce resistance to a particular disease, increase productivity and enhance animal welfare.
"Gene editing should be regarded as an essential tool for preventing and controlling deadly animal diseases," writes Idoko-Akoh in The Conversation.
This breakthrough comes at a time when our economy is experiencing huge losses in the wake of the latest avian flu outbreak.
When these changes are made, the edited genes are passed down from generation to generation.
Idoko-Akoh expects a roll-out in five to 10 years and will require support from the government.
RELATED: Bird flu could be eradicated by editing the genes of chickens – study
RELATED: Outbreaks of diseases on farms highlight weaknesses in SA's biosecurity system
Gene editing is a process where we use a molecular tool to try and make very, very specific changes in the genes of an animal.Alewo Idoko-Akoh, Research Associate in the School of Biochemistry – Britol University
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Gene editing in chickens could eradicate avian flu – study
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39333725_close-up-portrait-full-body-of-brown-female-eggs-hen-standing-show-beautiful-plumage-feather-isolate.html?term=chicken%2Bfunny&vti=lf778g9qhmvop3bkzs-1-7
More from Local
Henry Bredekamp and the Khoisan: the living legacy of a renowned SA historian
Taking history to the people and the people to history seems to be Bredekamp’s most enduring legacy.Read More
Eskom introduces performance bonuses to boost staff morale, says Ramokgopa
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told members of Parliament that he was faced with a demoralised Eskom workforce when he was appointed.Read More
SA fines Standard Chartered R42+ million for rand/dollar manipulation, years on
The Competition Commission's announced that multi-national bank Standard Chartered has admitted guilt and agreed to pay the fine. It's one of 28 banks accused in the case.Read More
Shipping giant Maersk cuts 1000s of jobs, what does it signal for global trade?
On the new 'Signals' feature on The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield asks what Maersk's troubles signify for global shipping and trade.Read More
Economist Roodt details Standard Chartered's currency manipulation settlement
The UK-based bank reached a settlement with the competition watchdog for its role in fixing and creating fictitious bids, as well as other activities aimed at manipulating the dollar-rand exchange rate between 2007 and 2013.Read More
No need for panic buying as egg stocks replenishing steadily, assures Agri Dept
Seventy percent of farms not infected continue to produce eggs and chickens, and the Department of Agriculture said it has a few open import permits for eggs and poultry products from several countries.Read More
South Africa fines Standard Chartered for currency manipulation
The Competition Commission said Standard Chartered (SCB) admitted liability in the case and agreed to pay a fine of almost R43 million ($2.3 million).Read More
Elections 2024: ‘The one way we will get our voices heard’
Mbali Ntuli (Ground World Collective) talks about the importance of voter registration weekend.Read More
NGO displeased with CoCT plans to remedy traffic along M3: 'We can't afford it'
"City’s taxpayers money deserve better. Induce demand is very clear," says Young Urbanists.Read More
More from Business
[LISTEN] Investing in medical aid can LITERALLY save your life
Healthcare is hellishly expensive. Investing in medical aid can save your life; how much is that worth?Read More
[VIDEO] New tech brings Beatles together again for 'final song'
Decades after taking the world by storm, the Beatles have made a record-breaking return to the UK charts with their 'latest' song "Now and Then".Read More
SA fines Standard Chartered R42+ million for rand/dollar manipulation, years on
The Competition Commission's announced that multi-national bank Standard Chartered has admitted guilt and agreed to pay the fine. It's one of 28 banks accused in the case.Read More
Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign
A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very well have been activated a few months previously.Read More
Shipping giant Maersk cuts 1000s of jobs, what does it signal for global trade?
On the new 'Signals' feature on The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield asks what Maersk's troubles signify for global shipping and trade.Read More
Ninety One sees outflows of R98bn as market volatility drives investor caution
The global asset manager (spun out from Investec) says it expects conditions for the business to remain constrained for the rest of the financial year.Read More
Economist Roodt details Standard Chartered's currency manipulation settlement
The UK-based bank reached a settlement with the competition watchdog for its role in fixing and creating fictitious bids, as well as other activities aimed at manipulating the dollar-rand exchange rate between 2007 and 2013.Read More
No need for panic buying as egg stocks replenishing steadily, assures Agri Dept
Seventy percent of farms not infected continue to produce eggs and chickens, and the Department of Agriculture said it has a few open import permits for eggs and poultry products from several countries.Read More
South Africa fines Standard Chartered for currency manipulation
The Competition Commission said Standard Chartered (SCB) admitted liability in the case and agreed to pay a fine of almost R43 million ($2.3 million).Read More