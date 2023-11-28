Secure your financial future with Old Mutual Illness insurance





The recovery journey of severe illness often comes with unexpected costs, prompting the need for solutions beyond traditional insurance.

Clarence Ford speaks to John Kotze, Head of Product Marketing, Retail Protect Solutions at Old Mutual, to understand the key benefits, customisation options, and pivotal role Old Mutual Illness insurance plays in securing your financial future.

Kotze highlights the distinctive structure of Old Mutual's Illness insurance, which is categorised into minor and major illnesses, mild illnesses, childhood illnesses, and a dedicated section for female related illnesses. This customised approach ensures that individuals only pay for the coverage they truly need, avoiding unnecessary expenses.

The shortcomings of traditional medical aids and gap cover underscore the need for extra protection, you can have one without the other as they all compliment each other.

Old Mutual Illness insurance steps in by offering a tax-free lump sum ranging from R100,000 to R6 million in the event of a severe illness diagnosis. This covers a wide range of illnesses.

Listeners might be thinking to themselves, 'Well, I've got medical aid', but medical aid is only covering those direct hospital costs. John Kotze, Head of Product for Retail Protection Solutions - Old Mutual

We've structured our illness protocols, to make sure that you don't pay for things that you don't need and that you aren't going to use. John Kotze, Head of Product for Retail Protection Solutions - Old Mutual

Kotze underscores the significance of customisation, urging individuals to work with financial advisers to craft bespoke solutions aligned with their specific needs, budget, and circumstances. He reinforces this point by highlighting that Old Mutual paid out a substantial R946 million in illness claims last year, offering tangible evidence of the benefits many have already derived from this personalised protection.

The cutoff age for Old Mutual Illness insurance is 70 at your next birthday. Taking proactive measures and securing cover before health issues arise is strongly encouraged.

The cutoff age for Old Mutual Illness insurance is 70 at your next birthday. Taking proactive measures and securing cover before health issues arise is strongly encouraged.