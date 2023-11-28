Secure your financial future with Old Mutual Illness insurance

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Eyewitness News bags two awards at 2023 Vodacom Journalist of the Year ceremony Eyewitness News online sub-editor Zongile Nhlapo won in the Opinion category, and reporter Kgomotso Modise did us proud by sharing... 1 December 2023 4:26 PM
How Shein is affecting local businesses Shein has become a major player in the retail landscape, but at a major cost to local companies. 1 December 2023 2:26 PM
Leave seals alone! Cape Town introduces R3000 spot fines The City of Cape Town will start enforcing local by-laws to prevent people from touching or feeding seals. 1 December 2023 11:47 AM
DA fights Presidency over its hiding of Ministers' performance reviews from SA If they are doing their jobs properly, then there should be nothing to hide, says Zakhele Mbhele of the Democratic Alliance. 1 December 2023 9:44 AM
DA dismayed political parties rejected motion to dissolve Joburg council The DA on Thursday lost its proposal to disband the City of Johannesburg’s council after 165 out of 270 councillors - including so... 1 December 2023 7:28 AM
Permanent end to Israel-Hamas violence crucial beyond a ceasefire - Ntshavheni Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made a clarion call for an end to what she described as the 'deplorable' killing o... 1 December 2023 7:15 AM
National Treasury avails R47bn to get hamstrung Transnet back on track The rail, port and pipeline company's woes have worsened recently – with crippling backlogs at some of South Africa’s major ports. 1 December 2023 12:18 PM
SA companies see MASSIVE benefits in four-day work week trial South Africa has pilot tested the four-day work week, and seen how it affects employees and employers. 1 December 2023 11:43 AM
Eskom ready to snuff our festive gees, despite promises by Ramokgopa - analyst A dark December awaits us as Eskom predicts consistent rolling blackouts. 1 December 2023 8:24 AM
Struggling with low libido? Tips and tricks to get you back in the mood When it comes to having sex having both parties in the right mood is crucial, but sometimes this takes a bit of work. 1 December 2023 5:09 PM
Discovery Insure drive trends: how fuel price impacts driving behaviour Discovery Insure has released its latest drive trends and come up with some interesting observations. 1 December 2023 3:22 PM
ChatGPT turns 1! What the AI chatbot’s success says as much about humans as technology. 1 December 2023 3:20 PM
Renowned football agent Mike Makaab on tough decisions and what he has learnt Legendary football agent Mike Makaab sits down with Robert Marawa. 1 December 2023 2:12 PM
[PREVIEW] What to expect of this weekend’s Carling Cup knockout semi-finals Stellenbosch FC take on Richards Bay while TS Galaxy will face AmaZulu. 1 December 2023 8:47 AM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
Take a trip down music memory lane for #AnHourWith Dr Lizelle Grobler on Sunday Get ready for the perfect blend of 80's and 90's nostalgia this Sunday at 10am. 1 December 2023 2:45 PM
Dutch King awards Trevor Noah with the prestigious 2023 Erasmus Prize The South African comedian becomes only the second comedian to be awarded this prize since 1965. 1 December 2023 10:46 AM
Bey-hive! ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor TODAY Catch all the behind-the-scenes and onstage action as ‘Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’ opens at Ster-Kinekor. 1 December 2023 10:36 AM
COP28: how bad climate change is already and what we need to do to tackle it Global temperatures have surged over the past year, with the monthly global average surpassing 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. 1 December 2023 1:24 PM
COP28: How 7 policies could help save a billion lives by 2100 If changes are not made climate change could kill a billion people. 1 December 2023 12:23 PM
History will judge Henry Kissinger's southern African interventions as a failure The former US secretary of state’s took great interest in southern Africa in the mid-1970s 1 December 2023 11:35 AM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
When stores charge payment reminder fees - are they justified? Wendy Knowler follows up after a clothing store client takes issue with being charged for reminders on various platforms, mounting... 30 November 2023 7:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
Secure your financial future with Old Mutual Illness insurance

* 28 November 2023 1:30 PM
by Sponsored Content
From lifestyle protection to customisable coverage, explore the benefits and payout processes of Old Mutual Illness insurance.

The recovery journey of severe illness often comes with unexpected costs, prompting the need for solutions beyond traditional insurance.

Clarence Ford speaks to John Kotze, Head of Product Marketing, Retail Protect Solutions at Old Mutual, to understand the key benefits, customisation options, and pivotal role Old Mutual Illness insurance plays in securing your financial future.

Kotze highlights the distinctive structure of Old Mutual's Illness insurance, which is categorised into minor and major illnesses, mild illnesses, childhood illnesses, and a dedicated section for female related illnesses. This customised approach ensures that individuals only pay for the coverage they truly need, avoiding unnecessary expenses.

The shortcomings of traditional medical aids and gap cover underscore the need for extra protection, you can have one without the other as they all compliment each other.

Old Mutual Illness insurance steps in by offering a tax-free lump sum ranging from R100,000 to R6 million in the event of a severe illness diagnosis. This covers a wide range of illnesses.

Listeners might be thinking to themselves, 'Well, I've got medical aid', but medical aid is only covering those direct hospital costs.

John Kotze, Head of Product for Retail Protection Solutions - Old Mutual

We've structured our illness protocols, to make sure that you don't pay for things that you don't need and that you aren't going to use.

John Kotze, Head of Product for Retail Protection Solutions - Old Mutual

Kotze underscores the significance of customisation, urging individuals to work with financial advisers to craft bespoke solutions aligned with their specific needs, budget, and circumstances. He reinforces this point by highlighting that Old Mutual paid out a substantial R946 million in illness claims last year, offering tangible evidence of the benefits many have already derived from this personalised protection.

The cutoff age for Old Mutual Illness insurance is 70 at your next birthday. Taking proactive measures and securing cover before health issues arise is strongly encouraged.

Connect with a financial advisor to initiate the process and create a tailored plan by either visiting the website oldmutual.co.za/illness or making use of the toll-free number 0860 60 60 60. Old Mutual is committed to guiding individuals on the path to financial security.




