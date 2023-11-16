Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Eskom introduces performance bonuses to boost staff morale, says Ramokgopa

16 November 2023 6:33 AM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
Load shedding
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
#Eskom

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told members of Parliament that he was faced with a demoralised Eskom workforce when he was appointed.

CAPE TOWN - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says performance bonuses had to be introduced at Eskom to lift staff morale.

He said the power utility’s board introduced incentives linked to the efficiency of units like generation.

Ramokgopa was briefing Parliament’s public enterprises committee about the energy action plan on Wednesday.

He told members of Parliament (MPs) that he was faced with a demoralised Eskom workforce when he was appointed.

ALSO READ:

Ramokgopa noted the improved performance of the power utility’s generation capacity. He added that staffers were demoralised when he started the job.

“The fact that there was a promise and a plan to close some of these units and power stations, employees were demoralised.”

He said they engaged the board before an incentive scheme was introduced.

“As I speak to you the board, through the head of generation, have introduced a performance bonus incentive - which is linked to the performance of the units - and that’s why you are seeing the improvement we are making.”

Ramokgopa also told MPs that they’ve also delayed the decommissioning of coal plants to keep staff employed.


This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom introduces performance bonuses to boost staff morale, says Ramokgopa




