SADTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) has demanded an apology from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) after the red berets alleged that its members were subverting elections.
EFF leader, Julius Malema, accused the Electoral Commission (IEC) of prioritising SADTU members when it comes to the hiring of election officials.
SADTU is an affiliate of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), which is part of the tripartite alliance with the African National Congress (ANC).
READ: IEC says no truth to EFF claims it is prioritising hiring of SADTU members
In a statement, SADTU said there is nothing wrong with their members making themselves available to assist in advancing the country's democracy.
Meanwhile, the IEC’s chief electoral officer, Sy Mamabolo, said the EFF has not filed a formal complaint against any of the 70,000 electoral staff.
"All staff who will be working at the voting stations this weekend have been taken to local party liaison committees so that if any party has a grievance against any person on those lists, they could raise an objection."
This article first appeared on EWN : SADTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC
Source : @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter
More from 702 Elections 2024
'Disappointing. Shocking. Stupid.' Talking IEC, celeb influence on youths voting
Brett Rogers says the IEC statement about celebs and their influence on young people is disappointing and out of touch.Read More
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation!
The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Elections 2024: ‘The one way we will get our voices heard’
Mbali Ntuli (Ground World Collective) talks about the importance of voter registration weekend.Read More
'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton
John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool".Read More
Celebrities don't shape SA youth's political views, says IEC based on research
The IEC held a briefing on its readiness for this weekend's voter registration and how it intends to get young people to register and vote.Read More
More from CapeTalk Elections 2024
'Disappointing. Shocking. Stupid.' Talking IEC, celeb influence on youths voting
Brett Rogers says the IEC statement about celebs and their influence on young people is disappointing and out of touch.Read More
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation!
The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Elections 2024: ‘The one way we will get our voices heard’
Mbali Ntuli (Ground World Collective) talks about the importance of voter registration weekend.Read More
'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton
John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool".Read More
Celebrities don't shape SA youth's political views, says IEC based on research
The IEC held a briefing on its readiness for this weekend's voter registration and how it intends to get young people to register and vote.Read More