Views and News with Clarence Ford
Latest Local
Henry Bredekamp and the Khoisan: the living legacy of a renowned SA historian Taking history to the people and the people to history seems to be Bredekamp’s most enduring legacy. 16 November 2023 10:43 AM
Gene editing in chickens could eradicate avian flu – study While vaccines are the primary method of preventing outbreaks in chickens, they can only do so much. 16 November 2023 7:45 AM
Eskom introduces performance bonuses to boost staff morale, says Ramokgopa Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told members of Parliament that he was faced with a demoralised Eskom workforce when he... 16 November 2023 6:33 AM
View all Local
SADTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC EFF leader, Julius Malema, accused the Electoral Commission (IEC) of prioritising SADTU members when it comes to the hiring of ele... 16 November 2023 9:58 AM
'Disappointing. Shocking. Stupid.' Talking IEC, celeb influence on youths voting Brett Rogers says the IEC statement about celebs and their influence on young people is disappointing and out of touch. 16 November 2023 9:04 AM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Investing in medical aid can LITERALLY save your life Healthcare is hellishly expensive. Investing in medical aid can save your life; how much is that worth? 16 November 2023 8:06 AM
Gene editing in chickens could eradicate avian flu – study While vaccines are the primary method of preventing outbreaks in chickens, they can only do so much. 16 November 2023 7:45 AM
[VIDEO] New tech brings Beatles together again for 'final song' Decades after taking the world by storm, the Beatles have made a record-breaking return to the UK charts with their 'latest' song... 15 November 2023 9:42 PM
View all Business
Forget about snakes on a plane, there's a mare in the air! A horse Houdini-ed its way out of its stall amid a transportation on a plane, derailing the flight. 16 November 2023 10:31 AM
[LISTEN] Investing in medical aid can LITERALLY save your life Healthcare is hellishly expensive. Investing in medical aid can save your life; how much is that worth? 16 November 2023 8:06 AM
Lotto results: Wednesday, 15 November 2023 Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won. 16 November 2023 5:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rainy weather could push Proteas straight into the Cricket World Cup final South Africa is clashing with Australia in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday to try and score a spot in the final. 16 November 2023 10:12 AM
'We're in for pulsating cricket.' Commentator on SA vs Australia semi-finals Does it count if the Proteas make it to the final by default? Jeremy Fredericks weighs in... 16 November 2023 10:08 AM
SuperSport United goalkeeper George Chigova dies aged 32 George Chigova played for Zimbabwe's national team, as well as Polokwane City and SuperSport United. 16 November 2023 9:50 AM
View all Sport
'You’re finally free.' Matt LeBlanc (Joey) says goodbye to friend, Matthew Perry Matt LeBlanc said goodbye to his 'friend' Matthew Perry in his latest Instagram post. 15 November 2023 10:58 AM
DStv launches community channel 'One Freestate TV' The channel will have several Sesotho and English offerings. 15 November 2023 9:37 AM
Will Smith denies having had sex with Duane Martin. Considers legal action "I caught Will Smith having sex with actor Duane Martin," claims Brother Bilaal in an interview with Tasha K. 15 November 2023 8:50 AM
View all Entertainment
US and China open military to military conversations The Presidents of the United States and China recently engaged in crucial face to face talks. 16 November 2023 10:34 AM
Is Israel's desire to establish the 'Gurion Port' in Egypt's Sinai possible? Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has raised questions about Israel’s intention to develop the 'Gurion Port'. 16 November 2023 9:46 AM
UK plan to 'stop the boats' and send migrants to Rwanda is illegal - Court The plan would breach Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights. 16 November 2023 7:37 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very... 15 November 2023 8:02 PM
'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool". 15 November 2023 7:58 AM
View all Opinion
SADTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC

16 November 2023 9:58 AM
by Thabiso Goba
Julius Malema
Economic Freedom Fighters
Independent Electoral Commission
South African Democratic Teachers Union
2024 general elections

EFF leader, Julius Malema, accused the Electoral Commission (IEC) of prioritising SADTU members when it comes to the hiring of election officials.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) has demanded an apology from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) after the red berets alleged that its members were subverting elections.

EFF leader, Julius Malema, accused the Electoral Commission (IEC) of prioritising SADTU members when it comes to the hiring of election officials.

SADTU is an affiliate of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), which is part of the tripartite alliance with the African National Congress (ANC).

READ: IEC says no truth to EFF claims it is prioritising hiring of SADTU members

In a statement, SADTU said there is nothing wrong with their members making themselves available to assist in advancing the country's democracy.

Meanwhile, the IEC’s chief electoral officer, Sy Mamabolo, said the EFF has not filed a formal complaint against any of the 70,000 electoral staff.

"All staff who will be working at the voting stations this weekend have been taken to local party liaison committees so that if any party has a grievance against any person on those lists, they could raise an objection."


This article first appeared on EWN : SADTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC




16 November 2023 9:58 AM
by Thabiso Goba
Julius Malema
Economic Freedom Fighters
Independent Electoral Commission
South African Democratic Teachers Union
2024 general elections

More from 702 Elections 2024

FILE: A voter casts his vote at the Freeway Park voting station in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni on 1 November 2021. Picture: Xandeleigh Makhaza Dookey/Eyewitness News

'Disappointing. Shocking. Stupid.' Talking IEC, celeb influence on youths voting

16 November 2023 9:04 AM

Brett Rogers says the IEC statement about celebs and their influence on young people is disappointing and out of touch.

Read More arrow_forward

© mimagephotography/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation!

16 November 2023 6:21 AM

The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The IEC Results Operations Centre in Pretoria. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Elections 2024: ‘The one way we will get our voices heard’

15 November 2023 1:21 PM

Mbali Ntuli (Ground World Collective) talks about the importance of voter registration weekend.

Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's special official funeral at the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 16 September 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News

'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton

15 November 2023 7:58 AM

John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool".

Read More arrow_forward

An IEC official sets up a banner at the Goodwood Park Primary voting station in Cape Town on 1 November 2021. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News

Celebrities don't shape SA youth's political views, says IEC based on research

15 November 2023 6:32 AM

The IEC held a briefing on its readiness for this weekend's voter registration and how it intends to get young people to register and vote.

Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

How to register to vote

14 November 2023 12:49 PM

The countdown to South Africa’s 2024 National and Provincial Elections has begun.

Read More arrow_forward

