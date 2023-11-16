Cricket World Cup: Gary Kirsten on why South Africa can beat Australia
John Perlman speaks to former Proteas and India coach, Gary Kirsten.
South Africa takes on Australia in the second ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final today at 10:30am.
Australia is the most successful team in the history of the tournament, with five titles to their name and just four knockout losses in 18 matches since their very first semi-final in 1975.
South Africa should not be written off already. Uniquely against Australia, the Proteas have a positive win-loss record. Kirsten says the Proteas have a really strong batting lineup going into the semi-final.
We had two close games chasing. I think that will give the guys a lot of confidence that they can pull through in a tougher situation.Gary Kirsten
South Africa has never progressed beyond the semifinals of the tournament.
The team’s mentality going into the game is going to play an important role, says Kirsten.
As we know, it's just how we are going to pitch up mentally because there is a bit of scarring there. I think if we can pitch up and just play to our talents and our potential we’ve got a really good chance of beating Australia, a team that they’ve beat the last couple of times.Gary Kirsten, former cricket coach
The heat is on, there is no doubt. The team is aware of that and they take on the responsibly of that.Gary Kirsten, former cricket coach
With rain forecast due to a developing cyclone, Friday has been reserved, should the match rain out. If it does, South Africa would advance to the finals due to finishing the group stage ahead of Australia.
