Is Israel's desire to establish the 'Gurion Port' in Egypt's Sinai possible?
Lester Kiewit speaks with Dr Nadia Helmy, an Associate Professor of Political Science at the Faculty of Politics and Economics at Beni Suef University in Egypt.
The war in Gaza is sparking conversations about access to Sinai in Egypt.
The Sinai region is extremely important from a military and political standpoint.
Helmy wrote an opinion piece about Israel’s plan to potentially establish the ‘Gurion Port’ in the Sinai Peninsula as an alternative to the Suez Canal, with the support of the United States.
This port would connect the Gulf of Aqaba to the Mediterranean Sea.
RELATED: Hamas-Israeli conflict: What’s at stake for Egypt
Israel and Gaza are the main centres for achieving the American dream… to create an alternative corridor because this Gurion port would connect Israel to Europe.Dr Nadia Helmy, Associate Professor of Political Science, Faculty of Politics and Economics - Beni Suef University in Egypt
She says Israel has long wanted to take control of Sinai, as it would offer access to the Red Sea and occupied Palestinian territories.
Egypt rejects Israeli proposals on Sinai.
Listen to the interview for more.
