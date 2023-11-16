Rainy weather could push Proteas straight into the Cricket World Cup final
Clarence Ford speaks with Neil Manthorp, Cricket Writer
The Proteas have made four semifinal appearances previously in 1992, 1999, 2007, and 2015, but each one has ended in disappointment.
They have a terrible track record in semifinals.Neil Manthorp, Cricket Writer
In two of these defeats our team lost to Australia.
RELATED: Cricket World Cup: Gary Kirsten on why South Africa can beat Australia
However, the team insists they will not be hampered by their chequered past or unfortunate reputation as ‘chokers.’
So far, they have won seven of their nine league matches in this World Cup and broken a number of records in the process.
They were also victorious in their last four meetings with Australia.
RELATED: 7 records (so far) SMASHED by the Proteas at the Cricket World Cup in India
Manthorp says that this is a massive game for South Africa and the tensions are extremely high.
He adds that poor weather might put a damper on the match.
However, if their match does get rained out, then South Africa will be in the final as they are second in the group stage.
For once South Africa would be favoured by adverse weather.Neil Manthorp, Cricket Writer
Listen to the interview above for more.
