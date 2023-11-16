Forget about snakes on a plane, there's a mare in the air!
Lester Kiewit speaks to Adam Gilchrist who reports on trending news including a horse who broke free from its stall during transportation on a plane. Skip to 3.30 for the details.
Gilchrist reports that a Boeing 747 cargo jet was forced to turn around, after a horse escaped from its stall and caused chaos as the plane cruised at 30,000ft (9,144m) above air and "stomped about mid-flight."
The plane was headed to Belgium from New York and had to make a U-turn about 90 minutes after its departure when the animal got loose.
Reports confirm that the pilot onboard called in with a report that sounded like this, "we have a live animal, a horse, on board the airplane. The horse managed to escape. We cannot get the horse back secured."
Listen to the full audio below.
🚨#BREAKING: A Cargo Jet was forced to make a emergency landing Back to JFK Airport After a Horse Escapes From its Stall during the flight ⁰' R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 15, 2023
📌#Queens | #NewYork
⁰On Last Thursday November 9, a Boeing 747 cargo jet en route from NYC to Belgium flying 31,000 feet had to make an… pic.twitter.com/kCBxYIKqss
Spirit Airlines spokesman Ed Equis said “this was just a normal #SpiritAirlines flight.” ✈️ 👇🐴' Hunter Sthompsyn (@sthompsyn) November 15, 2023
“Plane forced to return to airport after horse escapes crate.” 🐴 https://t.co/FUuySFiZvK
It remains unclear how the horse maneuvered its way out or why the horse was being transported.
Gilchrist says that this is not the first time an animal escaped from cargo.
A baby otter and a huge rat also broke free from cages earlier this year... who are transporting these animals?Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk
Reports confirm that the horse and those on board landed safely.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/people-walking-inside-airline-3538282/
