US and China open military to military conversations
Adam Gilchrist joins Ray White for the World View.
After talks between US President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping, the US and China have agreed to resume military to military conversations.
They can explain things to each other before someone presses a button that we all regret.Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent
This is reportedly with the intention to ease rising tensions.
RELATED: Five things that the west doesn’t understand about China’s foreign policy
The pair also agreed to establish a direct line of communication after not speaking in person for more than a year.
Gilchrist says that there was some awkwardness around the talks as Xi Jinping did not attend a press conference they held.
For Joe Biden to show up and do the twostep on his own… it was a little odd.Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent
I guess it is at least good that they are talking given a few months ago they were at each other’s throats.Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : US and China open military to military conversations
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55353748_usa-vs-china.html?vti=mbtd5e7buk3yy0t8gu-1-4
More from World
Is Israel's desire to establish the 'Gurion Port' in Egypt's Sinai possible?
Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has raised questions about Israel’s intention to develop the 'Gurion Port'.Read More
UK plan to 'stop the boats' and send migrants to Rwanda is illegal - Court
The plan would breach Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights.Read More
[VIDEO] New tech brings Beatles together again for 'final song'
Decades after taking the world by storm, the Beatles have made a record-breaking return to the UK charts with their 'latest' song "Now and Then".Read More
Shipping giant Maersk cuts 1000s of jobs, what does it signal for global trade?
On the new 'Signals' feature on The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield asks what Maersk's troubles signify for global shipping and trade.Read More
Japanese actress takes her life after working more than 277 hours a month
An actress in Japan took her own life after being overworked.Read More
Israel launches raid on Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza
The IDF is raiding the largest hospital in Gaza, looking for Hamas militants who it says are occupying the facility.Read More
Buffalo Soldier mutiny convictions overturned after 106 years
The United States army has overturned the convictions of 110 black soldiers involved in the 1917 Houston riots.Read More
[WATCH] Israeli families embark on 5-day march to demand release of hostages
Families of Israeli hostages in Gaza are holding a vigil and peace march for their loved ones.Read More
Markets rally as US inflation falls, but is the optimism premature?
Lower than expected US inflation numbers send a signal that global interest rates may well start dropping in the first quarter of next year.Read More