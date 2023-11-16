Take a nostalgic music trip for #AnHourWith Frazer Barry this Sunday!





This Sunday, Frazer Barry takes over our playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our music playlist to a special guest for just one hour, to play their favourite 80s and 90s hits and share the wonderful memories those songs evoke.

Born and raised in the Overstrand town of Kleinmond, Barry is a renowned musician, music producer, voice-over artist, poet, actor and performer, with a strong connection to the Afrikaans language and Khoi culture.

Barry is the frontman of the klipkoprock band Tribal Echo, in which he performs music by using traditional or self-designed instruments.

As an actor, Frazer Barry is known for roles in productions such as Desert Rose (2022), The Voice Behind the Wall (Die Ongetemde Stem) (2022) and Die Wasgoedlyn (2016).

This Sunday, he'll dig into our music archive and play tracks from some of his favourite musicians and singers, including Dionne Warwick, Aha!, Dire Straits and many more.

So, get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10 am.

Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za.