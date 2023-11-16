Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Home Affairs extends hours to give South Africans IDs for voting registration

16 November 2023 11:08 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Voting registration weekend
Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Tessa Dooms, director of the Rivonia Circle talks about how 15 million South Africans don't have IDs to register to vote.

Africa Melane is in conversation with Tessa Dooms, Director of the Rivonia Circle – talking about the importance of voter registration. Listen below.

Voter registration kicks off this weekend, 18-19 November from 8am to 5pm in areas across South Africa.

RELATED: HOW TO REGISTER TO VOTE

Dooms says even if you aren't sure who to vote for yet, it's important to register to vote before voting registration period ends in March 2024.

Not registering to voting chances come the November 2024 election.

All you need to vote is your Identity Document (ID). However, Dooms reports that 15 million South Africans don't have IDs which is why Home Affairs is extending operating hours and expediting the distribution of IDs for voting registration.

Dooms encourages people without IDs to go and get one to register to vote.

Dooms adds that it's important to understand the power of voting.

It's the one opportunity we have to hire and fire politicians but it's a group project. We do it with each other in society. We as voters need to start activating each other by engaging with each other and asking what are we going to do with our collective power of millions?

Tessa Dooms, Director - Rivonia Circle

She also says that a vote lost goes to politicians...

If we don't show up and the political party members do, they choose for us and we don't choose at all.

Tessa Dooms, Director - Rivonia Circle

She says this election is about the voter and acting in our own interest to see real change.

Scroll up to listen to the conversation.


This article first appeared on 702 : Home Affairs extends hours to give South Africans IDs for voting registration




