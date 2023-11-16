[WATCH] Bok Canan Moodie gets a warm welcome back to his old primary school





Ray White catches up with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn about the latest videos that are going viral on social media.

Just after a month since the historic Rugby World Cup final, the Springboks are still being celebrated.

A video of Canan Moodie visiting his old primary school is going viral.

He received a warm welcome as he took a tour of Paarl Boys’ Primary.

The learners were excited to chat with the Rugby World Cup winner, marveling at his gold medal in person.

