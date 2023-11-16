Dangerous heatwave sweeps Brazil, and it's not even summer yet
Red alerts have been issued across almost 3 000 towns and cities as a dangerous heatwave runs rife in Brazil.
Authorities say Rio de Janeiro recorded 42.5°C on Sunday, a record high for November during Spring.
High humidity on Tuesday meant that it felt like 58.5°C.
São Paulo saw average temperatures of 37.3C on Tuesday.
About 100 million people what been affected by the heat.
Experts put the heatwave down to climate change and the El Niño phenomenon.
The heat is expected to last until Friday (17 November).
