Paarl's Boland Park development 'first and only of its kind in South Africa.'
Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Werner Roux, of Staytus Collection, who are developing Boland Oval in the center of Boland Park in Paarl. Listen below.
Property developer Staytus Collection will build 700-plus residential units around Boland Park mid next year.
The development will be called Boland Oval which is being constructed in partnership with Cricket Boland.
Reports confirm that Boland Oval will probably be the first development in South Africa that incorporates a hotel, cricket pitch, stadium, shopping centers and more than 700 housing units with a gym and other amenities.
In South Africa, it will be the first and only of its kind, size and nature of development.Werner Roux, Doctor - Staytus Collection
These upgrades mean more international games can be played in Boland Park without transporting players outside the area.
Roux says these "exciting" upgrades will give the stadium an amphitheater look and feel.
The housing around the area is described as "affordable", starting from R900k per unit.
Roux says that the construction won't impact Boland cricket pitch and surrounding areas negatively.
This won't impact Boland cricket pitch negatively. Construction will be halted for games hosted during the time. But it will be a lively and exciting place to live. It will also uplift the repercussions for surrounding areas in terms of economic opportunities, job creation and new business opportunities.Werner Roux, Doctor - Staytus Collection
In future, Drakenstein Municipality will include social housing designed as a single precinct on the land next to the park.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.clubcricket.co.za/latestnews/boland-cricket-partner-with-staytus-collection-property-developer-for-boland-oval/
More from Lifestyle
Insulin injections may someday be replaced with rock music, new research in mice
Though it still has a long way to go, this new system may one day replace the insulin injection with a dose of rock 'n' roll.Read More
[GOOD NEWS!] Fuel price relief coming in December, in time for 'driving season'
Adjusted fuel prices for December come into effect on 6 December.Read More
Effective climate action requires us to stop viewing efforts as a 'sacrifice'
Every action tips the scales away from danger.Read More
Forget about snakes on a plane, there's a mare in the air!
A horse Houdini-ed its way out of its stall amid a transportation on a plane, derailing the flight.Read More
[LISTEN] Investing in medical aid can LITERALLY save your life
Healthcare is hellishly expensive. Investing in medical aid can save your life; how much is that worth?Read More
Lotto results: Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
[VIDEO] New tech brings Beatles together again for 'final song'
Decades after taking the world by storm, the Beatles have made a record-breaking return to the UK charts with their 'latest' song "Now and Then".Read More
Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign
A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very well have been activated a few months previously.Read More
[LISTEN] Which hybrid vehicle is for you?
Ernest Page, Motoring Journalist shares his experience test driving the Haval Jolion 1.5L Hybrid DHT Luxury.Read More