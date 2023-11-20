



Throwing a couple of axes at Axe'd in Somerset West is a fun way to release some rage and an opportunity to learn a new skill.

Where and what: Safe and fun axe-throwing venue in Somerset West

Location: PP2 Palm Park, 32 Athlone Street, Strand, 7140

Operation Time: Wednesday - Sunday (check business hours for each day on their website)

My experience and more details about Axe'd:

Switch out the romantic summer nights for an axe-throwing session at Axe'd in Somerset West! The experience is unmatched and will require some focus as you try to throw the axe at the bull. You'll probably fail at your first few tries, but it all adds to the fun.

Axe'd opened for business earlier this year and aims to create a fun atmosphere where people can come together and have unforgettable experiences. It's an adventure and a must-try. If you've never tried it out yet, think of it like throwing darts but with axes instead.

There are five lines to unleash your Viking skills and, perhaps, some rage. You'll also be given a pair of safety glasses and receive a safety explanation as well as an axe-throwing demonstration. Bookings are advised especially on their busier days (Fridays and Saturdays) but walk-ins are welcome.

Axe'd social media handles: IG + FB

CHECK OUT THE IG REEL OF BOTH UNLOCK THE CAPE EXPERIENCES:

CHECK OUT THESE 3 SPOTS TOO:

Explore Cape Town in a sidecar Play a game of cave golf Bobsled in a toboggan

HEAR WHAT UTE SAID ON AIR ABOUT AXE'D:

This article first appeared on KFM : Ute Hermanus tries out axe throwing in Somerset West