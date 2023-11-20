Ute Hermanus tries out axe throwing in Somerset West
Throwing a couple of axes at Axe'd in Somerset West is a fun way to release some rage and an opportunity to learn a new skill.
Where and what: Safe and fun axe-throwing venue in Somerset West
Location: PP2 Palm Park, 32 Athlone Street, Strand, 7140
Operation Time: Wednesday - Sunday (check business hours for each day on their website)
My experience and more details about Axe'd:
Switch out the romantic summer nights for an axe-throwing session at Axe'd in Somerset West! The experience is unmatched and will require some focus as you try to throw the axe at the bull. You'll probably fail at your first few tries, but it all adds to the fun.
Axe'd opened for business earlier this year and aims to create a fun atmosphere where people can come together and have unforgettable experiences. It's an adventure and a must-try. If you've never tried it out yet, think of it like throwing darts but with axes instead.
There are five lines to unleash your Viking skills and, perhaps, some rage. You'll also be given a pair of safety glasses and receive a safety explanation as well as an axe-throwing demonstration. Bookings are advised especially on their busier days (Fridays and Saturdays) but walk-ins are welcome.
Axe'd social media handles: IG + FB
CHECK OUT THE IG REEL OF BOTH UNLOCK THE CAPE EXPERIENCES:
CHECK OUT THESE 3 SPOTS TOO:
Explore Cape Town in a sidecar Play a game of cave golf Bobsled in a toboggan
HEAR WHAT UTE SAID ON AIR ABOUT AXE'D:
This article first appeared on KFM : Ute Hermanus tries out axe throwing in Somerset West
More from Unlock the Cape with Ute Hermanus
[REVIEW] Enjoy TUESDAY date night SPECIAL at The Hussar Grill
Ute Hermanus spoils herself with a lovely date night special at The Hussar Grill.Read More
[REVIEW] 'The Holy Spirit, a charming vodka bar/restaurant, is not to be missed'
Ute Hermanus pops into a new vodka bar/restaurant in Cape Town, The Holy Spirit, to experience its charming atmosphere.Read More
Unlock the Cape: Eat out at Ashley's family restaurant
Every week, Ute shares 2 spots for you to explore. Take the family out for a meal at Ashley's family restaurant in Goodwood.Read More
Unlock the Cape: Visit George's Coffee Bar for a caffeine boost
Each week Ute shares 2 spots for you to explore. Visit George's Coffee Bar for your caffeine boostRead More
Unlock the Cape: Play a game of Cave Golf
Each week, Ute shares 2 spots for you to explore. Go putt putt'ing with friends inside a cave at the V & A Waterfront!Read More
Join a walking tour with Winston Fani, SA's first visually impaired tour guide
Ute Hermanus joins a walking tour with Winston Fani (35), South Africa's first visually impaired tour guide.Read More
Unlock the Cape: The Creamery
Each week, Ute shares 2 spots for you to visit. Pick your scoop and get cozy with The Creamery, a local ice cream shop.Read More
Unlock the Cape: Kapoochka
Every week, Ute shares 2 spots with you. Try authentic Indian street food with a special visit by visiting KapoochkaRead More
Ute Hermanus treats herself to Belgian waffles at Big Bay Waffle Co
Got a sweet tooth? Ute Hermanus indulged hers by trying the delicious Belgian waffles of Big Bay Waffle Co in Eden on the Bay.Read More