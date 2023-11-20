Ute Hermanus tries out axe throwing in Somerset West

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town unveils Insta-worthy new sign ahead of festive season Cape Town has unveiled a new sign at the V&A Waterfront. 22 November 2023 12:49 PM
Joburg EMS on high alert amid heatwave A heatwave is expected to hit several provinces, including Gauteng, from Wednesday until at least Friday, the South African Weathe... 22 November 2023 12:38 PM
Table Mountain safety: 'SANPARKS not managed well. Give it to City of Cape Town' Nicky Schmidt (Parkscapes) and Andy Davies (Friends of Table Mountain) talk about mountain safety. 22 November 2023 12:36 PM
View all Local
Mbalula on suspension of ANC mayor in FS: 'Gone are the days of asinavalo' In a video posted to social media Kopanong Mayor Xolani Tseletsele verbally attacked an unhappy resident at his private residence,... 22 November 2023 10:42 AM
ANC to get 39% of votes in 2024 general election - DA poll The DA says South Africa is "at a pivotal moment in its history", and that it is "prepared to form the core of a new majority". 21 November 2023 10:20 AM
DA’s Pappas dismisses homophobic comments amid campaign to be next KZN Premier The premier hopeful has faced homophobic comments made against him since the announcement of his candidature, including from the K... 21 November 2023 8:32 AM
View all Politics
Checkmate: Checkers scores win in copycat case against rival Pick n Pay The dispute rested on the similarity between Checkers’ Forage and Feast brand and Pick n Pay’s competing Crafted Collection. 22 November 2023 1:54 PM
Consumer price inflation ticked up to 5.9% in October - Stats SA Stats SA says higher food prices are among factors that pushed up inflation - with milk, eggs and cheese costing consumers even mo... 22 November 2023 11:37 AM
Men still earn more than women: 'Pay gap shouldn't even be debated!' Companies listed on the JSE will no longer be required to disclose their gender pay gap ratios. 22 November 2023 11:35 AM
View all Business
Consumer Trends report reveals what consumers want from brands in 2024 Euromonitor International's Global Consumer Trends 2024 report has revealed interesting insights into consumer expectations. 22 November 2023 2:59 PM
Free messaging app useful for disadvantaged South African students? Not so much South African higher education is plagued by inequalities due to the social and economic legacies of apartheid. 22 November 2023 2:24 PM
Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness A new study finds out how soccer/football fanaticism impacts cerebral activity. 22 November 2023 1:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Andile Dlamini on Sundowns Ladies CAF victory: 'This is our dream' Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have become the first team to win the CAF Women’s Champions League twice. 22 November 2023 2:37 PM
Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness A new study finds out how soccer/football fanaticism impacts cerebral activity. 22 November 2023 1:12 PM
Bafana Bafana vs Rwanda: 'The match should not have gone ahead' Bafana Bafana was unable to adapt to the wet conditions, resulting in a 2–0 defeat. 22 November 2023 9:00 AM
View all Sport
BBC pulls the handbrake on Top Gear, removing show from TV after 46 years After 46 years, the broadcaster ‘has decided to rest the show’ after Freddie Flintoff's crash. 22 November 2023 1:06 PM
Edenglen High School very proud of alumni Tyla’s success – choir teacher Before Tyla was a global success, she was a shy choir girl, said her high school choir teacher. 22 November 2023 11:18 AM
Hello from the other side: Adele marries longtime love Rich Paul! The singer confirmed she was 'recently married' during her pal's stand up show. 21 November 2023 2:37 PM
View all Entertainment
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
Gaza war: How investigators would find and verify underground military complexes The only true way to be definitive about the presence of subsurface structures in Gaza is by physical investigation. 22 November 2023 11:32 AM
For every 10 hostages released, we’ll stop fighting for a day - Netanyahu Israel and Hamas have agreed to a temporary pause in fighting and the swapping of hostages. 22 November 2023 8:43 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson. 21 November 2023 8:15 PM
SAPS is losing the war on crime – here’s how it needs to rethink its approach This is a “war” the police can’t win on their own because violent crime in South Africa is a complex phenomenon. 21 November 2023 11:06 AM
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Ute Hermanus tries out axe throwing in Somerset West

20 November 2023 8:08 AM
by Ute Hermanus
Tags:
Somerset West
#WesternCape
capetown
cape town lifestyle
3 things to do this weekend

Ute Hermanus tries out something different with Axe'd in Somerset West.

Throwing a couple of axes at Axe'd in Somerset West is a fun way to release some rage and an opportunity to learn a new skill.

Where and what: Safe and fun axe-throwing venue in Somerset West

Location: PP2 Palm Park, 32 Athlone Street, Strand, 7140

Operation Time: Wednesday - Sunday (check business hours for each day on their website)

My experience and more details about Axe'd:

Switch out the romantic summer nights for an axe-throwing session at Axe'd in Somerset West! The experience is unmatched and will require some focus as you try to throw the axe at the bull. You'll probably fail at your first few tries, but it all adds to the fun.

Axe'd opened for business earlier this year and aims to create a fun atmosphere where people can come together and have unforgettable experiences. It's an adventure and a must-try. If you've never tried it out yet, think of it like throwing darts but with axes instead.

There are five lines to unleash your Viking skills and, perhaps, some rage. You'll also be given a pair of safety glasses and receive a safety explanation as well as an axe-throwing demonstration. Bookings are advised especially on their busier days (Fridays and Saturdays) but walk-ins are welcome.

Axe'd social media handles: IG + FB

CHECK OUT THE IG REEL OF BOTH UNLOCK THE CAPE EXPERIENCES:

CHECK OUT THESE 3 SPOTS TOO:

Explore Cape Town in a sidecar Play a game of cave golf Bobsled in a toboggan

HEAR WHAT UTE SAID ON AIR ABOUT AXE'D:


This article first appeared on KFM : Ute Hermanus tries out axe throwing in Somerset West




20 November 2023 8:08 AM
by Ute Hermanus
Tags:
Somerset West
#WesternCape
capetown
cape town lifestyle
3 things to do this weekend

More from Unlock the Cape with Ute Hermanus

[REVIEW] Enjoy TUESDAY date night SPECIAL at The Hussar Grill

20 November 2023 1:48 PM

Ute Hermanus spoils herself with a lovely date night special at The Hussar Grill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] 'The Holy Spirit, a charming vodka bar/restaurant, is not to be missed'

8 November 2023 12:37 PM

Ute Hermanus pops into a new vodka bar/restaurant in Cape Town, The Holy Spirit, to experience its charming atmosphere.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unlock the Cape: Eat out at Ashley's family restaurant

6 October 2023 10:55 AM

Every week, Ute shares 2 spots for you to explore. Take the family out for a meal at Ashley's family restaurant in Goodwood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unlock the Cape: Visit George's Coffee Bar for a caffeine boost

6 October 2023 10:36 AM

Each week Ute shares 2 spots for you to explore. Visit George's Coffee Bar for your caffeine boost

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unlock the Cape: Play a game of Cave Golf

21 September 2023 10:16 AM

Each week, Ute shares 2 spots for you to explore. Go putt putt'ing with friends inside a cave at the V & A Waterfront!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Join a walking tour with Winston Fani, SA's first visually impaired tour guide

12 September 2023 1:01 PM

Ute Hermanus joins a walking tour with Winston Fani (35), South Africa's first visually impaired tour guide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unlock the Cape: The Creamery

25 August 2023 5:25 PM

Each week, Ute shares 2 spots for you to visit. Pick your scoop and get cozy with The Creamery, a local ice cream shop.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unlock the Cape: Kapoochka

25 August 2023 2:46 PM

Every week, Ute shares 2 spots with you. Try authentic Indian street food with a special visit by visiting Kapoochka

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ute Hermanus treats herself to Belgian waffles at Big Bay Waffle Co

25 August 2023 8:05 AM

Got a sweet tooth? Ute Hermanus indulged hers by trying the delicious Belgian waffles of Big Bay Waffle Co in Eden on the Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We try the famous R40 Bubble Waffle ('cause times are tough and teeth are sweet)

14 August 2023 8:13 AM

Ute Hermanus tries the popular R40 Bubble Waffle at the Bubble Waffle store.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Bafana Bafana vs Rwanda: 'The match should not have gone ahead'

Sport

OUTA hauls NPA over coals for scrapping Koko graft case, citing ample evidence

Local

Cape Town unveils Insta-worthy new sign ahead of festive season

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Freedom Front Plus, DA slam passing of motion to cut diplomatic ties with Israel

22 November 2023 4:47 PM

Body found in Kliprivier, officials yet to confirm if it's one of missing pair

22 November 2023 3:54 PM

CT residents urged not to intimidate officials after District 13 power restored

22 November 2023 3:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA