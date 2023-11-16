South African Weather Service issues severe hail, thunderstorm warnings
Mandy Wiener interviews Tshepho Ngobeni, Senior Manager: Disaster Risk Reduction at the South African Weather Service (skip to 31:15).
Earlier today the South African Weather Service (Saws) held a press briefing on recent severe weather events.
If their predictions are right, the infamous climate pattern El Niño is expected to last until Autumn 2024, says Ngobeni.
The weather phenomenon which typically occurs every two to seven years, is expected to be the world's hottest year with below normal rainfall levels.
In terms of what we can expect for the rest of the day, Saws has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, hail, flooding and damaging winds.
The affected areas include:
- North West
- Gauteng
- North-eastern parts of Northern Cape
- Free State
- South-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal
This warning will remain until tonight.Tshepho Ngobeni, Senior Manager: Disaster Risk Reduction – South African Weather Service
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pexels: Lucas Pezeta
