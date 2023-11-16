Streaming issues? Report here
South African Weather Service issues severe hail, thunderstorm warnings

16 November 2023 3:19 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
South Africa Weather Service
severe thunderstorms

This warning will remain until tonight, confirms the weather service.

Mandy Wiener interviews Tshepho Ngobeni, Senior Manager: Disaster Risk Reduction at the South African Weather Service (skip to 31:15).

Earlier today the South African Weather Service (Saws) held a press briefing on recent severe weather events.

If their predictions are right, the infamous climate pattern El Niño is expected to last until Autumn 2024, says Ngobeni.

The weather phenomenon which typically occurs every two to seven years, is expected to be the world's hottest year with below normal rainfall levels.

RELATED: Joburg hailstorm: Southern Sun Hotel structure partially damaged

In terms of what we can expect for the rest of the day, Saws has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, hail, flooding and damaging winds.

The affected areas include:

  • North West
  • Gauteng
  • North-eastern parts of Northern Cape
  • Free State
  • South-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal

This warning will remain until tonight.

Tshepho Ngobeni, Senior Manager: Disaster Risk Reduction – South African Weather Service

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




