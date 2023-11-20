[REVIEW] Enjoy TUESDAY date night SPECIAL at The Hussar Grill

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We stand for the absolute and total liberation of Palestine' – SA Jewish groups The Concerned South African Jews group has written an open letter calling for "an immediate cease to Israel’s bombardment and bloc... 20 November 2023 4:40 PM
Century City Conference Centre calls for fuel rebate to mitigate loadshedding Century City Conference Centre is requesting a fuel rebate or refund as its main competitor is exempt from loadshedding. 20 November 2023 2:55 PM
How Transnet could derail South Africa's festive season As we head into the festive season, Transnet troubles might dampen more than our holiday spirit. 20 November 2023 1:58 PM
View all Local
We must find common ground before the 2024 elections... #StrongerTogether! The 2024 elections could be a pivotal moment. We need to find some common ground, argues Ninety-One CEO Hendrik du Toit. 20 November 2023 1:01 PM
Don’t be fooled by Biden and Xi talks − China and the US are enduring rivals There's a domestic upside for both: Biden can project the image of a statesman, while Xi can showcase his diplomatic skills. 20 November 2023 12:53 PM
AMAZING voter registration turnout across Western Cape – IEC Michael Hendrickse (Electoral Commission of South Africa in the W Cape) explains how the voter registration weekend went. 20 November 2023 9:16 AM
View all Politics
How Transnet could derail South Africa's festive season As we head into the festive season, Transnet troubles might dampen more than our holiday spirit. 20 November 2023 1:58 PM
Kenya’s stock market suffers steepest losses in the world: Expert explains why The need to strengthen the country’s institutions has never been stronger. 20 November 2023 12:49 PM
Public Interest SA bays for the blood of British bank Standard Chartered The Competition Commission has since announced that the bank admitted to manipulating the Rand-US Dollar exchange rate and agreed... 20 November 2023 11:02 AM
View all Business
SA university students use AI to help them understand – not to avoid work Through their use of AI tools, students can tailor content to address their specific strengths and weaknesses, to have a more enga... 20 November 2023 3:13 PM
[REVIEW] Enjoy TUESDAY date night SPECIAL at The Hussar Grill Ute Hermanus spoils herself with a lovely date night special at The Hussar Grill. 20 November 2023 1:48 PM
[BEWARE] The festive season is here and banking app kidnappings are on the rise These are the banking app kidnapping trends to be aware of during the festive season and all-year round. 20 November 2023 1:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
'There isn't a Rassie Erasmus in SA cricket.' Why do the Proteas choke? Cricket writer Stuart Hess gives insight into South Africa's loss against Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals. 17 November 2023 10:23 AM
Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football. 16 November 2023 3:48 PM
Rainy weather could push Proteas straight into the Cricket World Cup final South Africa is clashing with Australia in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday to try and score a spot in the final. 16 November 2023 10:12 AM
View all Sport
Did Napoleon really fire at the pyramids? A historian explains... A historian explains the truth behind the legends of Ridley Scott’s biopic. 20 November 2023 2:22 PM
[WATCH] Youngster dances his heart out in school concert It is safe to say that no one has more passion than a child and their favourite song. 20 November 2023 10:58 AM
No water for miles: Primal Survivor star on new season, Extreme African Safari Sara-Jayne King catches up with survival expert Hazen Audel, who hosts National Geographic's Primal Survivor. The new season, shot... 19 November 2023 5:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Don’t be fooled by Biden and Xi talks − China and the US are enduring rivals There's a domestic upside for both: Biden can project the image of a statesman, while Xi can showcase his diplomatic skills. 20 November 2023 12:53 PM
How colonialist imagery of Palestinians feed western ideas of eastern barbarism The dismissal of Palestinians as “barbaric” or somehow less human is rooted in a long history of colonizing narratives. 20 November 2023 12:52 PM
'Palestinian doctors a moral example to all the world' - Dr Mads Gilbert Last week, Israel launched a raid on Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza, alleging that Hamas uses it as a base of operations. 20 November 2023 12:37 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very... 15 November 2023 8:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[REVIEW] Enjoy TUESDAY date night SPECIAL at The Hussar Grill

20 November 2023 1:48 PM
by Ute Hermanus
Tags:
date night
#WesternCape
capetown
affordable food
cape town lifestyle

Ute Hermanus spoils herself with a lovely date night special at The Hussar Grill.

Enjoy a sweet and affordable date night at The Hussar Grill.

Below are more details about The Hussar Grill:

What: One of South Africa's premier grill rooms. Known for its award-winning speciality steaks and wines

Address: Various branches in the Western Cape (Camps Bay, Century City, Durbanville, Franschhoek, George, Grandwest, Hermanus, Mouille Point, Paarl, Rondebosch, Somerset West, Steenberg, Stellenbosch, Willowbridge, Worcester)

Operation time: Varies depending on the location

My experience and more details about The Hussar Grill:

Date nights are more fun when good food and wine are involved! So why not try out The Hussar Grill's weekly Tuesday date-night option? It includes a two- or three-course meal for two people and a bottle of award-winning red wine. Sounds like dreamy, doesn't it? Well, make it a reality because it's an affordable and delicious foodie experience.

I recommend the Mouille Point branch where you can enjoy a beautiful sunset ocean breeze, making date night even more romantic.

Of course, you can always just enjoy their succulent steaks and other dishes from their menu. It's ideal for any occasion and celebration. The Hussar Grill is family-friendly.

Booking is essential for the date night special.

The Hussar Grill social media handles: IG + FB

CHECK OUT THE UNLOCK THE CAPE REEL OF BOTH EXPERIENCES FROM THIS WEEK:

3 OTHER SPOTS YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT TOO:

Eat out at Ashley's family restuarant

Bond over pizza and delicious tiramisu at Ferdinando's

Explore Groot Constantia with the red bus

HEAR WHAT UTE SAID ON AIR ABOUT THE HUSSAR GRILL:


This article first appeared on KFM : [REVIEW] Enjoy TUESDAY date night SPECIAL at The Hussar Grill




20 November 2023 1:48 PM
by Ute Hermanus
Tags:
date night
#WesternCape
capetown
affordable food
cape town lifestyle

More from Unlock the Cape with Ute Hermanus

Ute Hermanus tries out axe throwing in Somerset West

20 November 2023 8:08 AM

Ute Hermanus tries out something different with Axe'd in Somerset West.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] 'The Holy Spirit, a charming vodka bar/restaurant, is not to be missed'

8 November 2023 12:37 PM

Ute Hermanus pops into a new vodka bar/restaurant in Cape Town, The Holy Spirit, to experience its charming atmosphere.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unlock the Cape: Eat out at Ashley's family restaurant

6 October 2023 10:55 AM

Every week, Ute shares 2 spots for you to explore. Take the family out for a meal at Ashley's family restaurant in Goodwood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unlock the Cape: Visit George's Coffee Bar for a caffeine boost

6 October 2023 10:36 AM

Each week Ute shares 2 spots for you to explore. Visit George's Coffee Bar for your caffeine boost

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unlock the Cape: Play a game of Cave Golf

21 September 2023 10:16 AM

Each week, Ute shares 2 spots for you to explore. Go putt putt'ing with friends inside a cave at the V & A Waterfront!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Join a walking tour with Winston Fani, SA's first visually impaired tour guide

12 September 2023 1:01 PM

Ute Hermanus joins a walking tour with Winston Fani (35), South Africa's first visually impaired tour guide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unlock the Cape: The Creamery

25 August 2023 5:25 PM

Each week, Ute shares 2 spots for you to visit. Pick your scoop and get cozy with The Creamery, a local ice cream shop.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unlock the Cape: Kapoochka

25 August 2023 2:46 PM

Every week, Ute shares 2 spots with you. Try authentic Indian street food with a special visit by visiting Kapoochka

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ute Hermanus treats herself to Belgian waffles at Big Bay Waffle Co

25 August 2023 8:05 AM

Got a sweet tooth? Ute Hermanus indulged hers by trying the delicious Belgian waffles of Big Bay Waffle Co in Eden on the Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We try the famous R40 Bubble Waffle ('cause times are tough and teeth are sweet)

14 August 2023 8:13 AM

Ute Hermanus tries the popular R40 Bubble Waffle at the Bubble Waffle store.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[BEWARE] The festive season is here and banking app kidnappings are on the rise

Lifestyle

'We stand for the absolute and total liberation of Palestine' – SA Jewish groups

Local

SA university students use AI to help them understand – not to avoid work

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

CPUT stabbing: Accused requests to be referred for mental observation

20 November 2023 7:56 PM

Police launch manhunt after cop killed at informal settlement near Table View

20 November 2023 7:34 PM

KZN Education Dept probing alleged bullying & assault of Empangeni pupil

20 November 2023 7:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA