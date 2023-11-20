[REVIEW] Enjoy TUESDAY date night SPECIAL at The Hussar Grill
Enjoy a sweet and affordable date night at The Hussar Grill.
Below are more details about The Hussar Grill:
What: One of South Africa's premier grill rooms. Known for its award-winning speciality steaks and wines
Address: Various branches in the Western Cape (Camps Bay, Century City, Durbanville, Franschhoek, George, Grandwest, Hermanus, Mouille Point, Paarl, Rondebosch, Somerset West, Steenberg, Stellenbosch, Willowbridge, Worcester)
Operation time: Varies depending on the location
My experience and more details about The Hussar Grill:
Date nights are more fun when good food and wine are involved! So why not try out The Hussar Grill's weekly Tuesday date-night option? It includes a two- or three-course meal for two people and a bottle of award-winning red wine. Sounds like dreamy, doesn't it? Well, make it a reality because it's an affordable and delicious foodie experience.
I recommend the Mouille Point branch where you can enjoy a beautiful sunset ocean breeze, making date night even more romantic.
Of course, you can always just enjoy their succulent steaks and other dishes from their menu. It's ideal for any occasion and celebration. The Hussar Grill is family-friendly.
Booking is essential for the date night special.
The Hussar Grill social media handles: IG + FB
CHECK OUT THE UNLOCK THE CAPE REEL OF BOTH EXPERIENCES FROM THIS WEEK:
3 OTHER SPOTS YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT TOO:
Eat out at Ashley's family restuarant
Bond over pizza and delicious tiramisu at Ferdinando's
Explore Groot Constantia with the red bus
HEAR WHAT UTE SAID ON AIR ABOUT THE HUSSAR GRILL:
This article first appeared on KFM : [REVIEW] Enjoy TUESDAY date night SPECIAL at The Hussar Grill
More from Unlock the Cape with Ute Hermanus
Ute Hermanus tries out axe throwing in Somerset West
Ute Hermanus tries out something different with Axe'd in Somerset West.Read More
[REVIEW] 'The Holy Spirit, a charming vodka bar/restaurant, is not to be missed'
Ute Hermanus pops into a new vodka bar/restaurant in Cape Town, The Holy Spirit, to experience its charming atmosphere.Read More
Unlock the Cape: Eat out at Ashley's family restaurant
Every week, Ute shares 2 spots for you to explore. Take the family out for a meal at Ashley's family restaurant in Goodwood.Read More
Unlock the Cape: Visit George's Coffee Bar for a caffeine boost
Each week Ute shares 2 spots for you to explore. Visit George's Coffee Bar for your caffeine boostRead More
Unlock the Cape: Play a game of Cave Golf
Each week, Ute shares 2 spots for you to explore. Go putt putt'ing with friends inside a cave at the V & A Waterfront!Read More
Join a walking tour with Winston Fani, SA's first visually impaired tour guide
Ute Hermanus joins a walking tour with Winston Fani (35), South Africa's first visually impaired tour guide.Read More
Unlock the Cape: The Creamery
Each week, Ute shares 2 spots for you to visit. Pick your scoop and get cozy with The Creamery, a local ice cream shop.Read More
Unlock the Cape: Kapoochka
Every week, Ute shares 2 spots with you. Try authentic Indian street food with a special visit by visiting KapoochkaRead More
Ute Hermanus treats herself to Belgian waffles at Big Bay Waffle Co
Got a sweet tooth? Ute Hermanus indulged hers by trying the delicious Belgian waffles of Big Bay Waffle Co in Eden on the Bay.Read More