



Enjoy a sweet and affordable date night at The Hussar Grill.

Below are more details about The Hussar Grill:

What: One of South Africa's premier grill rooms. Known for its award-winning speciality steaks and wines

Address: Various branches in the Western Cape (Camps Bay, Century City, Durbanville, Franschhoek, George, Grandwest, Hermanus, Mouille Point, Paarl, Rondebosch, Somerset West, Steenberg, Stellenbosch, Willowbridge, Worcester)

Operation time: Varies depending on the location

My experience and more details about The Hussar Grill:

Date nights are more fun when good food and wine are involved! So why not try out The Hussar Grill's weekly Tuesday date-night option? It includes a two- or three-course meal for two people and a bottle of award-winning red wine. Sounds like dreamy, doesn't it? Well, make it a reality because it's an affordable and delicious foodie experience.

I recommend the Mouille Point branch where you can enjoy a beautiful sunset ocean breeze, making date night even more romantic.

Of course, you can always just enjoy their succulent steaks and other dishes from their menu. It's ideal for any occasion and celebration. The Hussar Grill is family-friendly.

Booking is essential for the date night special.

The Hussar Grill social media handles: IG + FB

CHECK OUT THE UNLOCK THE CAPE REEL OF BOTH EXPERIENCES FROM THIS WEEK:

3 OTHER SPOTS YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT TOO:

Eat out at Ashley's family restuarant

Bond over pizza and delicious tiramisu at Ferdinando's

Explore Groot Constantia with the red bus

HEAR WHAT UTE SAID ON AIR ABOUT THE HUSSAR GRILL:

This article first appeared on KFM : [REVIEW] Enjoy TUESDAY date night SPECIAL at The Hussar Grill