Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
And the winners of the 2023 BASES Breakthrough Innovation Awards for SA are... The awards recognise successful product launches across all strategies, particularly those which disrupted their categories. 16 November 2023 5:32 PM
[WATCH] 'Deal or No Deal has changed my life' – We follow up with R46 000 winner Sisa's story is one of hope, resilience and overcoming adversity. 16 November 2023 4:02 PM
South African Weather Service issues severe hail, thunderstorm warnings This warning will remain until tonight, confirms the weather service. 16 November 2023 3:19 PM
View all Local
Home Affairs extends hours to give South Africans IDs for voting registration Tessa Dooms, director of the Rivonia Circle talks about how 15 million South Africans don't have IDs to register to vote. 16 November 2023 11:08 AM
SADTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC EFF leader, Julius Malema, accused the Electoral Commission (IEC) of prioritising SADTU members when it comes to the hiring of ele... 16 November 2023 9:58 AM
'Disappointing. Shocking. Stupid.' Talking IEC, celeb influence on youths voting Brett Rogers says the IEC statement about celebs and their influence on young people is disappointing and out of touch. 16 November 2023 9:04 AM
View all Politics
And the winners of the 2023 BASES Breakthrough Innovation Awards for SA are... The awards recognise successful product launches across all strategies, particularly those which disrupted their categories. 16 November 2023 5:32 PM
[GOOD NEWS!] Fuel price relief coming in December, in time for 'driving season' Adjusted fuel prices for December come into effect on 6 December. 16 November 2023 11:58 AM
Effective climate action requires us to stop viewing efforts as a 'sacrifice' Every action tips the scales away from danger. 16 November 2023 11:38 AM
View all Business
How music heals us, even when it’s sad - new musical therapy study A neuroscientist leading this study reveals some insights about healing through music. 16 November 2023 3:50 PM
Insulin injections may someday be replaced with rock music, new research in mice Though it still has a long way to go, this new system may one day replace the insulin injection with a dose of rock 'n' roll. 16 November 2023 1:13 PM
Paarl's Boland Park development 'first and only of its kind in South Africa.' Renovations and construction is underway in Paarl to make Boland Oval an "integrated development". 16 November 2023 12:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football. 16 November 2023 3:48 PM
Rainy weather could push Proteas straight into the Cricket World Cup final South Africa is clashing with Australia in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday to try and score a spot in the final. 16 November 2023 10:12 AM
'We're in for pulsating cricket.' Commentator on SA vs Australia semi-finals Does it count if the Proteas make it to the final by default? Jeremy Fredericks weighs in... 16 November 2023 10:08 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Deal or No Deal has changed my life' – We follow up with R46 000 winner Sisa's story is one of hope, resilience and overcoming adversity. 16 November 2023 4:02 PM
[PREVIEW] Madame Web: Fans apprehensive about release after Sony's past failures Madame Web's trailer dropped recently and fans are apprehensive about it's release. 16 November 2023 3:21 PM
Take a nostalgic music trip for #AnHourWith Frazer Barry this Sunday! On Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to Frazer to play his favourite hits and share the wonderful memories. 16 November 2023 11:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Gift of the Givers office head in Gaza killed in alleged targeted IDF attack Ahmed Abbasi, Gift of the Givers office head in Gaza, has reportedly been killed amid the war in the region. 16 November 2023 12:55 PM
Dangerous heatwave sweeps Brazil, and it's not even summer yet Temperatures have reached 42.5°C in Rio de Janeiro. 16 November 2023 11:18 AM
‘We're afraid of the future’: Palestinian kids' hope faded even before the war Children on both sides of the conflict deserve a durable and lasting solution. 16 November 2023 11:09 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very... 15 November 2023 8:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires

16 November 2023 3:48 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football.

Robert Marawa speaks to football player, Thuso Phala.

The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football.

It’s been unofficial, but now saying it officially it kind of hits home. This is it from the game.

Thuso Phala, former football player

Over his 17-year career, Phala has played for Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Super Sport United.

He has also represented South Africa on several occasions.

I highly appreciated it, got to represent my country, which is something that every South African wants to do. I think I’ve run a good race.

Thuso Phala, former football player

I miss the game a lot, every day, it’s been my life. It takes some time to adjust to a point now where soccer is no longer part of my life.

Thuso Phala, former football player

Phala had a rocky run toward the latter years of his career.

He parted ways with United after six years after a major fall-out with the club’s management.

His contract was ended before it was due to expire.

At the time he was the highest-earning player in the club’s history.

I just acted out of my character, afterwards I really saw I reacted and I regretted it… I am grateful for the opportunity I got at SuperSport United… I think it could have ended better with my behaviour. For me there is no bad blood with the club.

Thuso Phala, former football player

Watch the full interview below:


This article first appeared on 947 : Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires




16 November 2023 3:48 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

More from Sport

ICC Cricket World Cup on 24 October 2023. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA/X

Rainy weather could push Proteas straight into the Cricket World Cup final

16 November 2023 10:12 AM

South Africa is clashing with Australia in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday to try and score a spot in the final.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's Marco Jansen celebrates the fall of a wicket in the ICC Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand on 1 November 2023. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA/X

'We're in for pulsating cricket.' Commentator on SA vs Australia semi-finals

16 November 2023 10:08 AM

Does it count if the Proteas make it to the final by default? Jeremy Fredericks weighs in...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SuperSport United goalkeeper, George Chigova. Photo: X/Football Association of Zimbabwe

SuperSport United goalkeeper George Chigova dies aged 32

16 November 2023 9:50 AM

George Chigova played for Zimbabwe's national team, as well as Polokwane City and SuperSport United.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ICC Cricket World Cup on 24 October 2023. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA/X

Proteas can 'topple' Australia. They're playing excellent cricket - Allan Donald

16 November 2023 9:34 AM

Legendary fast bowler and coach Allan Donald chats about South Africa's Cricket World Cup semi-final against Australia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© vladm/123rf.com

Cricket World Cup: Gary Kirsten on why South Africa can beat Australia

16 November 2023 9:14 AM

"The heat is on, there is no doubt."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former English football referee David Elleray and Robert Marawa. Photo: 947

'Referees like to finish a game with nobody talking about them’

15 November 2023 3:01 PM

Former English football referee David Elleray shares insights into the officiating of the Soweto Derby.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from video shared by Yusuf Abramjee on X

[WATCH] Thieves ransack SA Rugby offices. Webb Ellis replica trophy safe

15 November 2023 9:38 AM

The Webb Ellis Cup is safe after SA Rugby’s offices were broken into and ransacked on Monday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Robert Marawa celebrates Mamelodi Sundowns' AFL victory. Photo: 947

‘We worked very hard for this’ – Neo Maema on Sundowns’ AFL victory

14 November 2023 3:19 PM

Mamelodi Sundowns was crowned the AFL Champions on Sunday, 12 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ICC Cricket World Cup on 24 October 2023. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA/X

Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win

10 November 2023 5:24 PM

Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dr. Kaizer Motaung during his induction into the South African Hall of Fame on 9 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Football legend Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr inducted into the SA Hall of Fame

10 November 2023 3:01 PM

Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr is a former football player, and the founder and chair of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gift of the Givers office head in Gaza killed in alleged targeted IDF attack

World Local

Rainy weather could push Proteas straight into the Cricket World Cup final

Sport

Paarl's Boland Park development 'first and only of its kind in South Africa.'

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SA Zionist Federation accuses govt of double standards over ICC stance

16 November 2023 8:47 PM

Marshalltown fire survivors placed in shacks with no water, electricity

16 November 2023 8:12 PM

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Defence questions precision of GPS data

16 November 2023 8:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA