Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Are shopping centres doing enough to reinvent themselves to attract shoppers? While the stats for online shopping in South Africa are still relatively low, malls need to do more to keep engaging the general p... 16 November 2023 9:14 PM
Making sustainable fashion affordable: UCOOK founder launches new startup David Torr's new business FARO Africa is all about making quality clothing accessible through re-commerce, while fighting textile... 16 November 2023 8:16 PM
And the winners of the 2023 BASES Breakthrough Innovation Awards for SA are... The awards recognise successful product launches across all strategies, particularly those which disrupted their categories. 16 November 2023 5:32 PM
View all Local
Home Affairs extends hours to give South Africans IDs for voting registration Tessa Dooms, director of the Rivonia Circle talks about how 15 million South Africans don't have IDs to register to vote. 16 November 2023 11:08 AM
SADTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC EFF leader, Julius Malema, accused the Electoral Commission (IEC) of prioritising SADTU members when it comes to the hiring of ele... 16 November 2023 9:58 AM
'Disappointing. Shocking. Stupid.' Talking IEC, celeb influence on youths voting Brett Rogers says the IEC statement about celebs and their influence on young people is disappointing and out of touch. 16 November 2023 9:04 AM
View all Politics
What makes you a successful investor and how to become one Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares his essential pointers on the Money Show. 16 November 2023 9:30 PM
Are shopping centres doing enough to reinvent themselves to attract shoppers? While the stats for online shopping in South Africa are still relatively low, malls need to do more to keep engaging the general p... 16 November 2023 9:14 PM
Making sustainable fashion affordable: UCOOK founder launches new startup David Torr's new business FARO Africa is all about making quality clothing accessible through re-commerce, while fighting textile... 16 November 2023 8:16 PM
View all Business
What makes you a successful investor and how to become one Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares his essential pointers on the Money Show. 16 November 2023 9:30 PM
How music heals us, even when it’s sad - new musical therapy study A neuroscientist leading this study reveals some insights about healing through music. 16 November 2023 3:50 PM
Insulin injections may someday be replaced with rock music, new research in mice Though it still has a long way to go, this new system may one day replace the insulin injection with a dose of rock 'n' roll. 16 November 2023 1:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football. 16 November 2023 3:48 PM
Rainy weather could push Proteas straight into the Cricket World Cup final South Africa is clashing with Australia in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday to try and score a spot in the final. 16 November 2023 10:12 AM
'We're in for pulsating cricket.' Commentator on SA vs Australia semi-finals Does it count if the Proteas make it to the final by default? Jeremy Fredericks weighs in... 16 November 2023 10:08 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Deal or No Deal has changed my life' – We follow up with R46 000 winner Sisa's story is one of hope, resilience and overcoming adversity. 16 November 2023 4:02 PM
[PREVIEW] Madame Web: Fans apprehensive about release after Sony's past failures Madame Web's trailer dropped recently and fans are apprehensive about it's release. 16 November 2023 3:21 PM
Take a nostalgic music trip for #AnHourWith Frazer Barry this Sunday! On Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to Frazer to play his favourite hits and share the wonderful memories. 16 November 2023 11:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Gift of the Givers office head in Gaza killed in alleged targeted IDF attack Ahmed Abbasi, Gift of the Givers office head in Gaza, has reportedly been killed amid the war in the region. 16 November 2023 12:55 PM
Dangerous heatwave sweeps Brazil, and it's not even summer yet Temperatures have reached 42.5°C in Rio de Janeiro. 16 November 2023 11:18 AM
‘We're afraid of the future’: Palestinian kids' hope faded even before the war Children on both sides of the conflict deserve a durable and lasting solution. 16 November 2023 11:09 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very... 15 November 2023 8:02 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Making sustainable fashion affordable: UCOOK founder launches new startup

16 November 2023 8:16 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Sustainability
ShapeShifter
startup
ucook
David Torr
sustainable fashion
clothing industry

David Torr's new business FARO Africa is all about making quality clothing accessible through re-commerce, while fighting textile wastage.

Bruce Whitfield catches up with David Torr, co-founder and co-CEO of FARO Africa.

"If you would ask any of my school teachers in my formative years as to whether or not I would have been a successful entrepreneur, I don't think they would've given you 'likely' as an answer."

That's local entrepreneur David Torr talking about his now-proven ability to launch startups and grow them into successful businesses.

Image of FARO Africa co-founder David Torr - LinkedIn
Image of FARO Africa co-founder David Torr - LinkedIn

Torr is famously the co-founder of meal-kit delivery service UCOOK, which 18 months ago the team sold to Silvertree Holdings for an eye-watering $12.3 million, more than R180 million.

The 33-year-old has now moved into the sustainable fashion space with the launch of FARO Africa.

Bruce Whitfield catches up with Torr on The Money Show.

RELATED: How does 'fast fashion' impact the environment?

FARO is described as a platform that brings global fashion trends to Africa through re-commerce.

It aims to make fashion more affordable, while at the same time addressing textile waste and reducing the amount of product that ends up in landfill.

While Torr is still involved with UCOOK in an advisory capacity and serves on the board, he says he's incredibly excited to be in 'a new and challenging space'.

I think as entrepreneurs we're always looking for new levels, and with UCOOK I think we did incredibly well and managed to elevate in a space didn't really exist before we took the scene.

David Torr, Co-founder - FARO Africa

Asked whether UCOOK was his first "big" entrepreneurial venture, Torr chuckles as he remembers selling firecrackers while still at school.

Torr says it looks like he's always been looking for opportunities and trying to spot the gap.

I was involved in an events bus before UCOOK launched, but I'd say UCOOK was definitely the first entrepreneurial venture that was sustainable and MEANT something... Subsequently I've done a bit in payments, a bit in cosmetics, and now I find myself in off-ramp fashion, so no real rhyme or rhythm there... I think all of these spaces are quite different.

David Torr, Co-founder - FARO Africa

It would seem Torr likes businesses that require a mindset change amongst customers, and is continuing this with FARO, Whitfield remarks.

The young entrepreneur explains how his new company is solving problems for TWO stakeholders in the fashion space.

On the one end you've got this waste problem that brands have, specifically abroad, and we're able to solve the problem for them in quite a special way because a lot of the marketplaces and brands don't really want to be trading their overstock and returns back into primary markets because it sort of cannabilises trade...

David Torr, Co-founder - FARO Africa

...so we're building this non-erosive solution for them to distribute overstock. We're eliminating the need to incinerate where products end up in landfill, and making sure that garments are finding a home.

David Torr, Co-founder - FARO Africa

FARO sources locally as well, and aims to create a more upmarket experience for financially stressed consumers (most of us) who're often made to feel "poor" when they go clothes shopping.

They focus on elevating the shopping experience itself, Torr says.

We're enabling an upscaled purchase experience for people that are wanting to buy fashionable garments but don't have the necessary funds to buy full-price retail.

David Torr, Co-founder - FARO Africa

I want people to walk into FARO and not to feel poor. I want them to feel like the small details, from the lighting to the decor, the quality of the changing rooms and the level of service... is a whole notch above what they're currently used to.

David Torr, Co-founder - FARO Africa

So FARO is looking to make fashion and fashion brands accessible on the lower economic rungs, but it's also about creating an experience that leaves people feeling kind of worthy... That's something I think is to an extent amiss in that retail sector at the moment.

David Torr, Co-founder - FARO Africa

With an immense scaling opportunity presenting itself, FARO can build a substantial business that effects positive change Torr says.

"Conscious consumerism is really the name of the game at this point."

Scroll up to listen to the in-depth interview




16 November 2023 8:16 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Sustainability
ShapeShifter
startup
ucook
David Torr
sustainable fashion
clothing industry

More from ShapeShifter

Ocean Basket seafood platter. Picture: www.oceanbasket.co.za

Grace Harding, the CEO behind Ocean Basket's rise to the top of the food chain

30 January 2023 1:51 PM

There are more than 230 Ocean Basket branches around the world, including in Europe, Africa and Asia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Wayne Duvenage of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). Picture: Eyewitness News

Meet Wayne Duvenage, the activist CEO that brought down E-tolls

23 December 2022 5:57 AM

Wayne Duvenage is the CEO of OUTA, the organisation that recently scored a victory by bringing an end to E-tolls.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mamongae Mahlare, CEO of the Takealot Group. Image supplied.

Amazon's planned move into SA a compliment to Takealot and its customers - CEO

18 August 2022 5:01 PM

Group CEO Mamongae Mahlare says Takealot has built an investment case good enough to attract global companies to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: PURA Soda on Facebook @PURASoda

PURA hits the sweet spot with low-sugar soft drinks, exporting to 13 countries

21 July 2022 5:37 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Greig Jansen, founder and CEO of SA's Pura Beverage Company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer @Tolokazibeer

Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal

16 June 2022 7:24 PM

An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Anat Apter posted on Facebook. @anatfoods

A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder

21 April 2022 7:22 PM

Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Fado Art on Facebook @fadoartcompany

From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art

16 June 2021 6:52 PM

'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @KirstyBisset on Twitter

Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1

17 February 2021 6:41 PM

Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© tomwang/123rf.com

Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy

22 October 2020 5:06 PM

'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Money, home loan. Image: Pixabay

Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000

15 October 2020 5:15 PM

'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gift of the Givers office head in Gaza killed in alleged targeted IDF attack

World Local

Rainy weather could push Proteas straight into the Cricket World Cup final

Sport

Paarl's Boland Park development 'first and only of its kind in South Africa.'

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

The day that was: GOTG saint killed in Gaza, SA takes Israel to ICC

16 November 2023 11:03 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Leli limangalela elakwaIsrael e-ICC, i-AUC ithi akulinywe

16 November 2023 9:17 PM

Head breaks SA hearts as Australia set up World Cup final with India

16 November 2023 9:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA