Making sustainable fashion affordable: UCOOK founder launches new startup





Bruce Whitfield catches up with David Torr, co-founder and co-CEO of FARO Africa.

"If you would ask any of my school teachers in my formative years as to whether or not I would have been a successful entrepreneur, I don't think they would've given you 'likely' as an answer."

That's local entrepreneur David Torr talking about his now-proven ability to launch startups and grow them into successful businesses.

Image of FARO Africa co-founder David Torr - LinkedIn

Torr is famously the co-founder of meal-kit delivery service UCOOK, which 18 months ago the team sold to Silvertree Holdings for an eye-watering $12.3 million, more than R180 million.

The 33-year-old has now moved into the sustainable fashion space with the launch of FARO Africa.

Bruce Whitfield catches up with Torr on The Money Show.

FARO is described as a platform that brings global fashion trends to Africa through re-commerce.

It aims to make fashion more affordable, while at the same time addressing textile waste and reducing the amount of product that ends up in landfill.

While Torr is still involved with UCOOK in an advisory capacity and serves on the board, he says he's incredibly excited to be in 'a new and challenging space'.

I think as entrepreneurs we're always looking for new levels, and with UCOOK I think we did incredibly well and managed to elevate in a space didn't really exist before we took the scene. David Torr, Co-founder - FARO Africa

Asked whether UCOOK was his first "big" entrepreneurial venture, Torr chuckles as he remembers selling firecrackers while still at school.

Torr says it looks like he's always been looking for opportunities and trying to spot the gap.

I was involved in an events bus before UCOOK launched, but I'd say UCOOK was definitely the first entrepreneurial venture that was sustainable and MEANT something... Subsequently I've done a bit in payments, a bit in cosmetics, and now I find myself in off-ramp fashion, so no real rhyme or rhythm there... I think all of these spaces are quite different. David Torr, Co-founder - FARO Africa

It would seem Torr likes businesses that require a mindset change amongst customers, and is continuing this with FARO, Whitfield remarks.

The young entrepreneur explains how his new company is solving problems for TWO stakeholders in the fashion space.

On the one end you've got this waste problem that brands have, specifically abroad, and we're able to solve the problem for them in quite a special way because a lot of the marketplaces and brands don't really want to be trading their overstock and returns back into primary markets because it sort of cannabilises trade... David Torr, Co-founder - FARO Africa

...so we're building this non-erosive solution for them to distribute overstock. We're eliminating the need to incinerate where products end up in landfill, and making sure that garments are finding a home. David Torr, Co-founder - FARO Africa

FARO sources locally as well, and aims to create a more upmarket experience for financially stressed consumers (most of us) who're often made to feel "poor" when they go clothes shopping.

They focus on elevating the shopping experience itself, Torr says.

We're enabling an upscaled purchase experience for people that are wanting to buy fashionable garments but don't have the necessary funds to buy full-price retail. David Torr, Co-founder - FARO Africa

I want people to walk into FARO and not to feel poor. I want them to feel like the small details, from the lighting to the decor, the quality of the changing rooms and the level of service... is a whole notch above what they're currently used to. David Torr, Co-founder - FARO Africa

So FARO is looking to make fashion and fashion brands accessible on the lower economic rungs, but it's also about creating an experience that leaves people feeling kind of worthy... That's something I think is to an extent amiss in that retail sector at the moment. David Torr, Co-founder - FARO Africa

With an immense scaling opportunity presenting itself, FARO can build a substantial business that effects positive change Torr says.

"Conscious consumerism is really the name of the game at this point."

Scroll up to listen to the in-depth interview