Latest Local
Are shopping centres doing enough to reinvent themselves to attract shoppers? While the stats for online shopping in South Africa are still relatively low, malls need to do more to keep engaging the general p... 16 November 2023 9:14 PM
Making sustainable fashion affordable: UCOOK founder launches new startup David Torr's new business FARO Africa is all about making quality clothing accessible through re-commerce, while fighting textile... 16 November 2023 8:16 PM
And the winners of the 2023 BASES Breakthrough Innovation Awards for SA are... The awards recognise successful product launches across all strategies, particularly those which disrupted their categories. 16 November 2023 5:32 PM
View all Local
Home Affairs extends hours to give South Africans IDs for voting registration Tessa Dooms, director of the Rivonia Circle talks about how 15 million South Africans don't have IDs to register to vote. 16 November 2023 11:08 AM
SADTU demands apology from EFF after claims of preferential hiring by IEC EFF leader, Julius Malema, accused the Electoral Commission (IEC) of prioritising SADTU members when it comes to the hiring of ele... 16 November 2023 9:58 AM
'Disappointing. Shocking. Stupid.' Talking IEC, celeb influence on youths voting Brett Rogers says the IEC statement about celebs and their influence on young people is disappointing and out of touch. 16 November 2023 9:04 AM
View all Politics
What makes you a successful investor and how to become one Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares his essential pointers on the Money Show. 16 November 2023 9:30 PM
Are shopping centres doing enough to reinvent themselves to attract shoppers? While the stats for online shopping in South Africa are still relatively low, malls need to do more to keep engaging the general p... 16 November 2023 9:14 PM
Making sustainable fashion affordable: UCOOK founder launches new startup David Torr's new business FARO Africa is all about making quality clothing accessible through re-commerce, while fighting textile... 16 November 2023 8:16 PM
View all Business
What makes you a successful investor and how to become one Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares his essential pointers on the Money Show. 16 November 2023 9:30 PM
How music heals us, even when it's sad - new musical therapy study A neuroscientist leading this study reveals some insights about healing through music. 16 November 2023 3:50 PM
Insulin injections may someday be replaced with rock music, new research in mice Though it still has a long way to go, this new system may one day replace the insulin injection with a dose of rock 'n' roll. 16 November 2023 1:13 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Chiefs and Sundowns star Thuso Phala retires The 37-year-old has announced his official retirement from professional football. 16 November 2023 3:48 PM
Rainy weather could push Proteas straight into the Cricket World Cup final South Africa is clashing with Australia in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday to try and score a spot in the final. 16 November 2023 10:12 AM
'We're in for pulsating cricket.' Commentator on SA vs Australia semi-finals Does it count if the Proteas make it to the final by default? Jeremy Fredericks weighs in... 16 November 2023 10:08 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 'Deal or No Deal has changed my life' – We follow up with R46 000 winner Sisa's story is one of hope, resilience and overcoming adversity. 16 November 2023 4:02 PM
[PREVIEW] Madame Web: Fans apprehensive about release after Sony's past failures Madame Web's trailer dropped recently and fans are apprehensive about it's release. 16 November 2023 3:21 PM
Take a nostalgic music trip for #AnHourWith Frazer Barry this Sunday! On Sunday from 10 am, we hand over control of our playlist to Frazer to play his favourite hits and share the wonderful memories. 16 November 2023 11:54 AM
View all Entertainment
Gift of the Givers office head in Gaza killed in alleged targeted IDF attack Ahmed Abbasi, Gift of the Givers office head in Gaza, has reportedly been killed amid the war in the region. 16 November 2023 12:55 PM
Dangerous heatwave sweeps Brazil, and it's not even summer yet Temperatures have reached 42.5°C in Rio de Janeiro. 16 November 2023 11:18 AM
'We're afraid of the future': Palestinian kids' hope faded even before the war Children on both sides of the conflict deserve a durable and lasting solution. 16 November 2023 11:09 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms' Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns. 16 November 2023 1:50 PM
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation! The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener. 16 November 2023 6:21 AM
Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very... 15 November 2023 8:02 PM
View all Opinion
Are shopping centres doing enough to reinvent themselves to attract shoppers?

16 November 2023 9:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Online shopping
malls
shopping centres
commercial property
While the stats for online shopping in South Africa are still relatively low, malls need to do more to keep engaging the general public says a property expert.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Dewey, MD of Swindon Property.

It's been said that South Africans are addicted to going to the mall.

However, some people still find it a trial and only venture into a big shopping centre if the item they need can't be found elsewhere.

Generic image of shopping centre interior @ petrunina/123rf.com
Generic image of shopping centre interior @ petrunina/123rf.com

Bruce Whitfield quotes what he says is an astonishing statistic: with an estimated population of 62 million people, South Africa still has the sixth highest amount of shopping centre space, in the world!

"We are absolute suckers for a mall!"

At the same time, shopping malls need to reinvigorate themselves, as is the case elsewhere in the world, as online shopping dents consumer spend for retailers.

RELATED: Confirmed: Amazon launching online shopping in SA in 2024

But perhaps they don't have to make a huge effort in South Africa, yet.

While online shopping here grew during the pandemic, the numbers are still quite low notes Andrew Dewey, MD of Swindon Property.

He cites the reasons why this component makes up probably only 4-5% of retailers' turnover at the moment.

We have high costs of data in this country, we have issues with logistics and what they call last mile distribution where we don't have all our addresses geographically marked out... so there are limitations to online shopping.

Andrew Dewey, MD - Swindon Property

They say the stats are sitting at around 28 million people that have access to the Internet - 21 million of those use their cellphones to access, and only 3.5 million are engaging on online shopping. So the stats are very low, and because of that the centres will continue to capture the majority of the retail trade.

Andrew Dewey, MD - Swindon Property

Also boosting the retailers in malls is the fact that many locals simply love going to shopping centres, Dewey says.

"The general South African population loves the value of being able to go to a secure environment where there's an entertainment value to spend an entire day wandering around the shops and restaurants."

So, how could or should mall owners be coming up with fresh ideas to engage the broader public?

I think the reality is starting to kick in; the shopping mall owners are realising that if they don't change the tenant mix and if they don't change the approach - especially the big, 100 000 m<sup>2 </sup>regional and super-regional centres - they will lose traction in the market.

Andrew Dewey, MD - Swindon Property

People are going to these centres because they want to be entertained, they want to have a different experience to going to a convenience centre and just picking up their groceries.

Andrew Dewey, MD - Swindon Property

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation




16 November 2023 9:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Online shopping
malls
shopping centres
commercial property
@ ximagination/123rf.com

What makes you a successful investor and how to become one

16 November 2023 9:30 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares his essential pointers on the Money Show.

Image of FARO Africa co-founder David Torr - LinkedIn

Making sustainable fashion affordable: UCOOK founder launches new startup

16 November 2023 8:16 PM

David Torr's new business FARO Africa is all about making quality clothing accessible through re-commerce, while fighting textile wastage.

Anchor Capital logo - anchorcapital.co.za

Anchor Capital merges with UK's Credo to create R230bn global business

16 November 2023 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield finds out more from Peter Armitage, CEO of Joburg-based Anchor Capital.

Investec Group CEO Fani Titi. Picture: www.investecwealthforum.co.za

Titi on Investec's results and THAT comment on ditching useless politicians

16 November 2023 7:28 PM

The Investec Group is set to pay its highest interim dividend yet after high interest rates boosted earnings in the half-year to end-September.

Trophy, award / Pexels: Engin Akyurt

And the winners of the 2023 BASES Breakthrough Innovation Awards for SA are...

16 November 2023 5:32 PM

The awards recognise successful product launches across all strategies, particularly those which disrupted their categories.

[GOOD NEWS!] Fuel price relief coming in December, in time for 'driving season'

16 November 2023 11:58 AM

Adjusted fuel prices for December come into effect on 6 December.

Pollution / Pexels: Yogendra Singh

Effective climate action requires us to stop viewing efforts as a 'sacrifice'

16 November 2023 11:38 AM

Every action tips the scales away from danger.

© rawpixel/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Investing in medical aid can LITERALLY save your life

16 November 2023 8:06 AM

Healthcare is hellishly expensive. Investing in medical aid can save your life; how much is that worth?

Picture: © khunaspix/123rf.com

Gene editing in chickens could eradicate avian flu – study

16 November 2023 7:45 AM

While vaccines are the primary method of preventing outbreaks in chickens, they can only do so much.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by EMI

[VIDEO] New tech brings Beatles together again for 'final song'

15 November 2023 9:42 PM

Decades after taking the world by storm, the Beatles have made a record-breaking return to the UK charts with their 'latest' song "Now and Then".

Image of FARO Africa co-founder David Torr - LinkedIn

Making sustainable fashion affordable: UCOOK founder launches new startup

16 November 2023 8:16 PM

David Torr's new business FARO Africa is all about making quality clothing accessible through re-commerce, while fighting textile wastage.

Trophy, award / Pexels: Engin Akyurt

And the winners of the 2023 BASES Breakthrough Innovation Awards for SA are...

16 November 2023 5:32 PM

The awards recognise successful product launches across all strategies, particularly those which disrupted their categories.

Image: Supplied

[WATCH] 'Deal or No Deal has changed my life' – We follow up with R46 000 winner

16 November 2023 4:02 PM

Sisa's story is one of hope, resilience and overcoming adversity.

Thunderstorm, storm, lightning / Pexels: Lucas Pezeta

South African Weather Service issues severe hail, thunderstorm warnings

16 November 2023 3:19 PM

This warning will remain until tonight, confirms the weather service.

Picture: Roger Brown via pexels

Fishermen up in arms about reduction of Rock Lobster catch quota

16 November 2023 2:59 PM

The reduction of the allowable Rock Lobster catch quota is taking its toll of small fishermen.

Gauteng's crime prevention wardens during a graduation ceremony on 4 June 2023. Picture: @GP_CommSafety/Twitter

Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms'

16 November 2023 1:50 PM

Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns.

Head of Gift of the Givers in Gaza Ahmed Abbasi was killed in the region amid the Israel-Paelstine conflict on 16 November 2023. Picture: Supplied/Gift of the Givers

Gift of the Givers office head in Gaza killed in alleged targeted IDF attack

16 November 2023 12:55 PM

Ahmed Abbasi, Gift of the Givers office head in Gaza, has reportedly been killed amid the war in the region.

Picture: Couleur from Pixabay

[WATCH] Karoo Donkey Sanctuary finds the 'promised land' in Prince Albert

16 November 2023 11:33 AM

The Karoo Donkey Sanctuary has finally found its new home.

Henry Bredekamp / Instagram: Iziko Museums of South Africa

Henry Bredekamp and the Khoisan: the living legacy of a renowned SA historian

16 November 2023 10:43 AM

Taking history to the people and the people to history seems to be Bredekamp’s most enduring legacy.

Picture: © khunaspix/123rf.com

Gene editing in chickens could eradicate avian flu – study

16 November 2023 7:45 AM

While vaccines are the primary method of preventing outbreaks in chickens, they can only do so much.

@ ximagination/123rf.com

What makes you a successful investor and how to become one

16 November 2023 9:30 PM

Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director, Galileo Capital) shares his essential pointers on the Money Show.

Image of FARO Africa co-founder David Torr - LinkedIn

Making sustainable fashion affordable: UCOOK founder launches new startup

16 November 2023 8:16 PM

David Torr's new business FARO Africa is all about making quality clothing accessible through re-commerce, while fighting textile wastage.

satura86/123rf

How music heals us, even when it’s sad - new musical therapy study

16 November 2023 3:50 PM

A neuroscientist leading this study reveals some insights about healing through music.

Blood glucose monitor and flex pen for injecting insulin.Picture: Freeimages.com

Insulin injections may someday be replaced with rock music, new research in mice

16 November 2023 1:13 PM

Though it still has a long way to go, this new system may one day replace the insulin injection with a dose of rock 'n' roll.

Image source: screengrab from website: clubcricket.co.za

Paarl's Boland Park development 'first and only of its kind in South Africa.'

16 November 2023 12:06 PM

Renovations and construction is underway in Paarl to make Boland Oval an "integrated development".

[GOOD NEWS!] Fuel price relief coming in December, in time for 'driving season'

16 November 2023 11:58 AM

Adjusted fuel prices for December come into effect on 6 December.

Pollution / Pexels: Yogendra Singh

Effective climate action requires us to stop viewing efforts as a 'sacrifice'

16 November 2023 11:38 AM

Every action tips the scales away from danger.

pexels-markus-winkler-3538282jpg

Forget about snakes on a plane, there's a mare in the air!

16 November 2023 10:31 AM

A horse Houdini-ed its way out of its stall amid a transportation on a plane, derailing the flight.

© rawpixel/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Investing in medical aid can LITERALLY save your life

16 November 2023 8:06 AM

Healthcare is hellishly expensive. Investing in medical aid can save your life; how much is that worth?

Lotto balls. Picture: www.sxc.hu.

Lotto results: Wednesday, 15 November 2023

16 November 2023 5:36 AM

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

