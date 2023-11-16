Streaming issues? Report here
Titi on Investec's results and THAT comment on ditching useless politicians

16 November 2023 7:28 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Interest rates
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Investec
Fani Titi
company results
Investec Bank

The Investec Group is set to pay its highest interim dividend yet after high interest rates boosted earnings in the half-year to end-September.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Fani Titi, Group CEO of Investec.

Investec Group CEO Fani Titi. Picture: www.investecwealthforum.co.za
Investec Group CEO Fani Titi. Picture: www.investecwealthforum.co.za

The Investec Group's half-year results to end-September show good growth despite a negative operating environment in both its core markets of South Africa and the UK.

As a result it has raised its interim dividend by almost 15%, as high interest rates again boosted earnings.

RELATED: Investec reports profit surge of 25% despite challenging economic climate

Investec declared a dividend of 15.5 pence per share (just over R3.50).

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 15.3% to 39.7p.

Investec is an Anglo-South African international banking and wealth management group. providing a range of financial products and services to a client base in Europe, Southern Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Fani Titi, Group CEO of Investec.

Titi concurs that their clients are always looking for opportunities and ways to be invested.

We saw a very pleasing growth in our loan books, in our funds under management, in our deposits, and obviously in the end in our profits... so we're very pleased with the performance of our business.

Fani Titi, Group CEO - Investec

We've seen signs that inflation is moderating... so I'm hopeful that there will be some pause and hopefully within the next, say 9-12 months we can begin to see some reduction in interest rates.

Fani Titi, Group CEO - Investec

Despite the financial pressure on clients, Titi says in South Africa specifically impairments have been relatively low, in any case below the lower end of Investec's credit loss ratio.

It is fair to say that we target the upper end of the private client market, and with respect to businesses we do bank larger businesses. We've been penetrating a bit more the business banking market, which is on the lower side, but we're not seeing any significant stress within the South African market.

Fani Titi, Group CEO - Investec

In our UK business things are slightly different in terms of the level of impairments and credit losses, but even there we're not seeing anything systemic that gets us to worry.

Fani Titi, Group CEO - Investec

Titi also comments on his widely reported statement that South Africans should use next year's elections to vote out "useless politicians".

The Investec CEO was addressing the Gordon Institute of Business Science in Johannesburg.

He is still puzzled that anyone would be offended by a simple statement like that, Titi says with a chuckle.

If people are not doing their work and they're useless, they should shift out... You know the country has to turn the corner - we have pretty significant problems, we have to deal with inequality, we have to get an economy that produces jobs.

Fani Titi, Group CEO - Investec

There are people in government who are trying to do the right thing... You see the Minister of Finance finance doing his utmost to stabilise the finances of the country, the Central Bank doing the right thing to try to reign in inflation, but you need a lot more than that to get the country to go forward.

Fani Titi, Group CEO - Investec

Scroll up to listen to the interview with Titi




