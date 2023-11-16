[WATCH] 'Deal or No Deal has changed my life' – We follow up with R46 000 winner





Back in April, violinist Sisa stepped in with a dream to buy himself a new violin.

He started playing the violin when he was 12 years old and has had his violin since he was 14, so he 'desperately needs an upgrade as a professional.'

But if you know a thing or two about violins, they cost a pretty penny.

Despite a rocky start with the big numbers in his first round, he chose to 'walk by faith and not by sight' and it sure did pay off.

Sisa walked away with a whopping R46k!

With his winnings he has bought a new pair of strings, had some repairs done and has set some aside towards his dream violin.

His story is one of hope, resilience and overcoming adversity.

Watch his inspiring journey below:

