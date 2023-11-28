[REVIEW] Ute Hermanus tries out a treetop obstacle course





Where and what: Adventure course located in the forest, offering aerial obstacles for various skill levels.

Location: 1 Hout Bay Main Rd, Hout Bay, Cape Town

Operation Time: Wednesday - Sunday (9am - 6pm)

My experience and more details about Acrobranch:

Challenge your inner Jane or Tarzan as you move from one treetop to another when trying out one of Acrobranch's outdoor obstacle courses in Constantia Nek. It's a two-hour treetop adventure suitable for kids (from the age of four) and adults.

You'll find yourself navigating treetop high ropes and some tricky crossings like ladders, tunnels, walkways, and bridges. In between the fun, there are also zip lines (my favourite part). Don't worry, there is a guide who will help you through the obstacle course. Ours was the lovely Enock.

There are four different obstacle courses for you to choose from. Each is coded with a different colour and requires varying skills. The Swinging Tarzan is the course I tried out and recommend. It is a bit challenging, and you might second guess yourself here (speaking from experience), but it highlights all the fun elements of Acrobranch.

Pro Tip:

Wear comfortable clothes and closed shoes that have a good grip.

If you are afraid of heights, this activity is a great way to face your fear.

In case you have long hair, you will need to tie it up to avoid it getting in the way or stuck in a tree twig.

For payment, note they are cash-free.

