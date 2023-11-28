[REVIEW] Ute Hermanus tries out a treetop obstacle course
Where and what: Adventure course located in the forest, offering aerial obstacles for various skill levels.
Location: 1 Hout Bay Main Rd, Hout Bay, Cape Town
Operation Time: Wednesday - Sunday (9am - 6pm)
My experience and more details about Acrobranch:
Challenge your inner Jane or Tarzan as you move from one treetop to another when trying out one of Acrobranch's outdoor obstacle courses in Constantia Nek. It's a two-hour treetop adventure suitable for kids (from the age of four) and adults.
You'll find yourself navigating treetop high ropes and some tricky crossings like ladders, tunnels, walkways, and bridges. In between the fun, there are also zip lines (my favourite part). Don't worry, there is a guide who will help you through the obstacle course. Ours was the lovely Enock.
There are four different obstacle courses for you to choose from. Each is coded with a different colour and requires varying skills. The Swinging Tarzan is the course I tried out and recommend. It is a bit challenging, and you might second guess yourself here (speaking from experience), but it highlights all the fun elements of Acrobranch.
Pro Tip:
- Wear comfortable clothes and closed shoes that have a good grip.
- If you are afraid of heights, this activity is a great way to face your fear.
- In case you have long hair, you will need to tie it up to avoid it getting in the way or stuck in a tree twig.
- For payment, note they are cash-free.
Acrobranch social media handles: IG + FB
CHECK OUT THE THE IG REEL OF BOTH UNLOCK THE CAPE EXPERIENCES:
CHECK OUT THESE 3 SPOTS TOO:
Explore Cape Town in a sidecar Kayak during sunset Visit Table Mountain
HEAR WHAT UTE SAID ON AIR ABOUT ACROBRANCH:
This article first appeared on KFM : [REVIEW] Ute Hermanus tries out a treetop obstacle course
More from Unlock the Cape with Ute Hermanus
Dance the day away... Radisson RED'S Summer Playlist is HOT and SEXY
It's summer! Get your butt on the floor with a rooftop party, Radisson RED'S Summer Playlist, featuring DJ Duo, Pascal & Pearce.Read More
Ute Hermanus visits Sevruga (V&A waterfront). Romantic date night loading...
Ute Hermanus visits Sevruga for a lavish dining experience at the V & A Waterfront.Read More
[REVIEW] Ute Hermanus goes shark cage diving in Gansbaai!
Ute Hermanus faces her fears and goes shark cage diving with Cape Shark Adventures. It's a thrilling experience, would you do it?Read More
[REVIEW] Enjoy TUESDAY date night SPECIAL at The Hussar Grill
Ute Hermanus spoils herself with a lovely date night special at The Hussar Grill.Read More
Ute Hermanus tries out axe throwing in Somerset West
Ute Hermanus tries out something different with Axe'd in Somerset West.Read More
[REVIEW] 'The Holy Spirit, a charming vodka bar/restaurant, is not to be missed'
Ute Hermanus pops into a new vodka bar/restaurant in Cape Town, The Holy Spirit, to experience its charming atmosphere.Read More
Unlock the Cape: Eat out at Ashley's family restaurant
Every week, Ute shares 2 spots for you to explore. Take the family out for a meal at Ashley's family restaurant in Goodwood.Read More
Unlock the Cape: Visit George's Coffee Bar for a caffeine boost
Each week Ute shares 2 spots for you to explore. Visit George's Coffee Bar for your caffeine boostRead More
Unlock the Cape: Play a game of Cave Golf
Each week, Ute shares 2 spots for you to explore. Go putt putt'ing with friends inside a cave at the V & A Waterfront!Read More