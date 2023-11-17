



Relebogile Mabotja interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler (skip to 18:45).

There's nothing more disappointing than making an online order, and patiently waiting for it to get delivered, only to find something wrong with it, or that it wasn't what you were expecting.

A consumer reached out to Knowler after purchasing three books from online retailer Takealot, to decide which one she wanted to read.

However, when she tried to return the books she didn't want, she discovered that it was non-returnable with no warranty, except for delivery damages.

According to the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act, consumers are allowed a seven-day cooling-off period in which to return goods and receive a full refund within 30 days.

However, there are exclusions: newspapers, periodicals, magazines and books.

They are correct. They can do that because there are exclusions to the seven-day cooling-off period and if you think about it, they're all quite obvious. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

DO NOT make this mistake when ordering books from Takealot (or any website)