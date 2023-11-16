And the winners of the 2023 BASES Breakthrough Innovation Awards for SA are...





Last week, Nielsen IQ released its highly-anticipated 2023 BASES Breakthrough Innovation Awards for South Africa.

The awards recognise successful product launches across all strategies, particularly those which disrupted their categories and grew their brand.

This year, the awards named 21 winners among innovative brands in South Africa that have transformed their categories.

Trophy, award / Pexels: Engin Akyurt

And the winners are:

Belgravia Blackberry Gin

Brutal Fruit Strawberry Rouge

Cappy Apple Burst

Checkers’ Forage and Feast Range

Doritos Flamin’ Hot

FUTURELIFE Granola Crunch Range

Jungle Cereal Bar Range

Kellogg’s Coco Pops Big 5

Kellogg’s Granola Nutty Delight and Tropical Burst Range

KOO Pilchards Range

L’Oréal Revitalift Filler (Hyaluronic Acid Serum)

Lay’s Argentinian Creamy Pepper Steak

Lindt Lindor Salted Caramel Range

NIK NAKS Flamin’ Hot

Nola Mayonnaise

Predator Mean Green

Red Bull the Red Edition Watermelon

Simba Flamin’ Hot

Surf Dishwashing Liquid Range

Three Ships Mash Tun

Viceroy Smooth Gold Brandy

“In tough economic times consumers go into a recessionary mindset, reducing purchases and actively looking for promotions. New product launches can be an effective way of keeping your product in their basket without over promoting. However, achieving Breakthrough Innovation status is not easy. It is important to learn from past winners as their success stories can be the inspiration you need for your own future success story," says Eric Prinsloo, NIQ BASES Commercial Director for this region.

Apparently, South African shoppers rank among the top five most price-sensitive countries in the world which is understandable. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

