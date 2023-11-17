



JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education says it will take disciplinary action against some teachers at the Kehlekile Primary School, who failed to adequately deal with a bullying incident that led to a learner taking his own life.

Twelve-year-old Sibusiso Mbatha took his own life at his family home in October, with a WhatsApp message left on his mother's phone alleging that this was a result of bullying.

Following an investigation into this, the department found that the allegations were true.

The department said disciplinary action would be taken against the Kehlekile Primary School's principal, deputy principal, and a teacher after failing to adequately address the bullying incident.

During the investigation carried out by law firm Rathanga Attorneys, it was found that the deputy principal was actively involved in bullying the learner.

The report also found that the correct procedures were not followed by the school in keeping records of the incident.

It has been recommended that the deputy principal be suspended.

The department said trauma counselling would be provided to the family to come to terms with the loss of their child.

This article first appeared on EWN : GP Edu Dept to act against teachers at school where learner took his own life